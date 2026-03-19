Braised Fish from Vu Dai Village

19/03/2026

As spring nears, the hearths of Vu Dai Village (Ninh Binh Province) glow red around the clock. The village is racing to ship thousands of clay pots of braised fish to diners locally and worldwide. Once a humble rural staple, this dish has evolved into a global icon of Vietnam’s rich culinary heritage and integration.

A hallmark of authentic Vu Dai braised fish is the use of clay pots from Nghe An, lids from Thanh Hoa, and longan wood for fuel. Photo: Trong Dat

The dish originated from a simple desire to offer the finest food to the ancestors during Tet (the Lunar New Year). Through generations, the recipe has been perfected while keeping its ancestral secrets untouched.

The process begins with selecting black carp weighing 5-8kg, prized for their firm texture. The fish are slowcooked in specific clay pots from Thanh Hoa using dried longan wood, which provides a steady, deep heat. A symphony of galangal, ginger, field crab extract, and premium fish sauce creates a characteristic savory depth and a natural, elegant sweetness.

The braising process lasts 10 to 20 hours, requiring cooks to carefully monitor the fire and water levels. The result is fish tender enough to melt in the mouth, yet perfectly intact, coated in a thick, glossy, amber sauce. Priced between 500,000 dong (approximately 19.2 US dollars) and 1.5 million dong (57.59 US dollars) per pot, this specialty has been transformed from a rustic meal into a prestigious gift.

The appeal of Vu Dai Village braised fish lies in the harmony of over 10 different spices and seasonings, particularly the use of fermented field crab paste. Photo: Trong Dat

Today, Vu Dai braised fish has reached the United States, Europe, and other parts of Asia. From rural kitchens to international tables, the dish offers more than just flavor; it spreads the essence of Vietnamese culture and the spirit of family reunions, honoring tradition on the path toward global integration./.

Story: Khanh Long/VNP

Photos: Trong Dat

Translated by Hong Hanh