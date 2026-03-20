Ka Tum Cake: A Rich-flavored Khmer Delicacy

Ka Tum cakes are usually made only for major festivals of the Khmer ethnic group, such as Chol Cham Thnay New Year and Sene Dolta festival. Now it has become a local specialty gift at an affordable price of 6,000 dong per piece. Photo: VNA

The Bay Nui region in An Giang province captivates visitors not only with its rugged, majestic landscapes but also with its rich culinary and cultural heritage. Among its most distinctive offerings is Ka Tum cake, a traditional delicacy of the Khmer community in O Lam commune. More than just a local treat, Ka Tum cake reflects generations of craftsmanship and cultural identity.

These small, square Ka Tum cakes, with their stems protruding like blossoming flower petals, evoke the image of ripe pomegranates, symbolizing the aspiration for a prosperous and happy life. Photo: VNA

Kà Tum cakes are exquisite works of art crafted by the skillful hands of Khmer women in An Giang province. Photo: VNA

Using young palm leaves as the wrapper not only creates a distinctive aroma when boiled but also helps the cake retain its chewy texture. Photo: VNA



Made from simple, locally sourced ingredients, the cake requires meticulous preparation and patience. Each step - from selecting the right rice flour to wrapping the cake in natural leaves, demands skill and care, often passed down through families. The result is a subtly sweet, aromatic cake with a texture that speaks to both tradition and the close relationship between the people and their land.

Artisan Neang Phuong meticulously weaves each Ka Tum cake wrappers, showcasing the skillful hands of a Khmer ethnic woman. Photo: VNA

The wrappers of Ka Tum cakes are intricately woven from young palm leaves, adding a unique touch to this traditional Khmer cake from the Bay Nui region of An Giang province. Photo: VNA

Khmer ethnic women in O Lam commune learn how to weave Ka Tum cake wrappers at the home of artisan Neang Phuong. Photo: VNA

Ka Tum cake’s sophisticated flavour is a combination of local produce such as fragrant glutinous rice, white beans, cooked peanuts, grated coconut, and a touch of sugar and salt to balance the flavours. Photo: VNA



For the Khmer people, Ka Tum cake is not only a daily food but also an integral part of festivals, rituals, and community gatherings. It embodies a sense of continuity, preserving cultural values in a rapidly changing world. Visitors to Bay Nui who take the time to experience this humble dish will find that its true flavor lies not only in its taste, but in the stories and traditions it carries.