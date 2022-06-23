Vietnamese wooden sold around the world

As one of leading brand names of wooden furniture in Vietnam, Woodsland JSC has become an official supplier to IKEA, an internationally known furniture and home furnishings retailer and one of fifteen major suppliers in Southeast Asia.

For years, Woodsland was seen by IKEA as a potential wood supplier that always strictly adhered to quality standards and satisfied a choosy market like the EU.

The enterprise officially began in November 2003 with the name of Woodsland joint-venture company. Recently, it has reached breakthroughs in manufacturing and become one of the largest firms using wood to make furniture in Vietnam.

Woodsland has three main lines of products, including interior and exterior products for export, doors and furniture for the domestic market, and plywood. Woodsland products are available in the markets of the US, Canada, the EU, Russia and Japan.

At the Woodsland’s factory in Tuyen Quang province. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



On the production line inside the Woodsland’s factory. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



Producing to meet big orders from IKEA. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Pressing wood into the panels at the Woodsland’s factory. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



Automatic management system in production at Woodsland. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP



Woodsland’s factories meet strict standards of IKEA. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Woodsland's production processes all meet IKEA's strict standards. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Designing product samples. Photo: Woodsland According to Vu Van Bang, chairman of Woodsland, the enterprise has a specific direction. The firm does not buy sawn timber but chooses to buy trees to cut following its particular needs. This helps to use the most of material, creating a competitive advantage for business.

In 2015, IKEA tightened the criteria of suppliers, specifically the FSC plantation forest standard. Woodsland was one of the pioneers in achieving FSC standards in Vietnam. It has cooperated with Tuyen Quang province to implement plantation forests that reach FSC certification. The company pays a fee for experts and costs related to the FSC standard. After logging, Woodsland has bought wood from the forestry farms and deducted the cost gradually on the purchased product.





Some products made by Woodsland. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Before obtaining a FSC certificate, wood was sold at 800,000 dong (roughly 35 US dollars)/m3. With this certification, wood was bought at 900,000 dong (roughly 39 US dollars)/m3. Seeing the benefit, many customers have switched to afforestation according to FSC standards.

Woodsland has contributed to forming a movement of FSC-standard afforestation for people in Tuyen Quang province, and later in the provinces of Bac Kan and Thai Nguyen. In 2021, despite the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company still bought 70% of its timber from the locality. Woodsland has committed to buy the entire output in 2022 when the economic situation improves.

Thanks to the capital, human resources, plentiful materials and its research, Woodsland has launched the brand name of Eureka – Home Furniture, promising to be one of leading furniture brands in Vietnam. Eureka's products not only meet European standards from design to the production line, but are also highly applicable and suitable for Vietnamese culture and lifestyle.



