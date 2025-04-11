Viet Tu: Striving for Exquisite Tea

Viet Tu Tea, a Vietnamese tea brand, garnered significant attention and praise from international partners and visitors at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO 2024) and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) held in Nanning, Guangxi, China.

The 15ha organic tea plantation of Viet Tu in Hai Ha District, Quang Ninh Province.

The Viet Tu Tea brand was founded by Ha Ngoc Quynh, a dedicated farmer and one of Vietnam’s few remaining tea artisans. Even in her 70s, she continues to lead and expand organic tea cultivation. In 2004, after more than three decades of working in tea farming and establishing a tea cooperative, Quynh introduced the Ngoc Thuy tea variety, originally from Taiwan’s coastal tea-growing region to Duong Hoa Commune, Hai Ha District, Quang Ninh Province. Additionally, she founded Thuan Quynh Ltd., laying the foundation for the development of coastal tea-growing regions.

An overview of the tea region in Hai Ha, Quang Ninh Province.

Starting as a small, family tea business with basic processing, the company has evolved into a large-scale operation. The company now implements a stringent, closed-loop production model, managing all aspects from cultivation and care through to processing and packaging, ensuring the delivery of superior tea. Cultivated in Quang Ninh, the tea plants have thrived, producing a flavor that is distinctly their own.

The essence of Viet Tu green teainfused with a floral fragrance, offering a distinctive taste.

After years of dedication and effort, Quynh introduced the region’s first signature tea variety, My Nhan Duong Hoa. This exceptional tea was created in collaboration with Chuang Cheng Lang, a renowned Taiwanese tea artisan with over 40 years of experience in the industry. Made from the Ngọc Thuy variety, it features one bud and two leaves, with five-colored dry tea leaves that are slender and elegantly shaped like crane wings. When brewed, the tea has a delicate pale orange-yellow hue and a sweet fragrance with subtle hints of the white Magnolia champaca flower.



