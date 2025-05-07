Muc Dong - the Story of Organic Milk

07/05/2025

Muc Dong has achieved a remarkable milestone on its journey when it became the first organic dairy brand in Vietnam to receive a JAS (Japanese Agricultural Standards) certification in 2023. This recognition cements its position as a pioneer in both organic dairy farming and fresh milk production in Vietnam, solidifying its leadership in the industry.

The dairy farm of Muc Dong Dairy Joint Stock Company.

Customer appreciation has been a powerful motivator for Nguyen Thi Thinh since the early, challenging days of her entrepreneurial journey. Her passion for providing Vietnamese consumers with the highest quality nutrition, combined with customer trust, has driven her and the Muc Dong Dairy Joint-stock Company to continuously research and develop fresh milk products that are delicious, nutritious, safe, and suited to Vietnamese tastes across all age groups.

Muc Dong’s milk comes from cows raised on lush organic pastures in Hoa Binh Province. These cows are fed using a 100% organic method, free from genetically modified feed, growth hormones, or antibiotics. They enjoy a natural lifestyle, breathing fresh air and drinking clean water, which ensures the purity and safety of Muc Dong’s dairy products.

The company has two farms, Muc Dong 1 and Muc Dong 2, located in Lac Thuy District, Hoa Binh Province.

For Muc Dong, dairy farming is not just about milk production, it is a story of dedication and meticulous care. Each cow is treated like a family member, receiving a nutritious diet with over 90% organic green fodder grown on the farm. They live in a spacious, clean environment where they can move freely, promoting overall well-being.

The health of Muc Dong’s cows is a top priority. Instead of relying on synthetic treatments, the farm incorporates traditional herbal remedies such as dandelion, dinh lang (Polyscias fruticose), and kho sam (Croton tonkinensis Gagnep) to prevent and treat illnesses. If antibiotic use is unavoidable, strict isolation and transition procedures are followed. Additionally, all pregnant cows receive complete rest during their gestation period to ensure optimal health.

Muc Dong has taken a significant step forward in its journey to provide customers -with pure and safe fresh milk by meeting the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture’s Organic Standard.

Beyond animal care, Muc Dong has implemented a closed-loop, transparent production system that adheres to stringent organic standards, providing consumers with absolute peace of mind.

Muc Dong has developed a diverse range of dairy products, including fresh milk, yogurt, and other dairy-based goods. Muc Dong yogurt, made from pure fresh milk and naturally fermented without preservatives, offers a refreshing taste and is rich in probiotics, supporting digestion and immune health.

Some of Muc Dong's signature dairy products.

The brand upholds its “5 NOs” commitment, including "No" industrial feed - replaced by natural, organic alternatives; "No" genetically modified feed - reducing health and environmental risks; "No" milk production stimulants - ensuring safe, highquality milk; "No" preservatives - preserving the milk’s natural flavor and "No" antibiotic residues - ensuring product purity.

These principles have propelled Muc Dong toward its goal of delivering the purest and safest fresh milk to customers, aligning with JAS Organic Standards, one of the world’s most prestigious and rigorous organic certifications.

For Muc Dong, organic production is more than a commitment to product quality. It is a responsibility to both the environment and society. “We believe that choosing organic products is not only beneficial for one’s health but also helps protect our planet and promote a healthier, more meaningful lifestyle,” Thinh said.

Story: Thao Vy/VNP Photos: Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi