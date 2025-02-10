Pantio Brings High-End Fashion into Daily Life

Modern fashion plays a crucial role in shaping our daily lives, particularly in enhancing the intellectual appeal and aspirations of women. With this objective in mind, the Pantio fashion brand has dedicated itself to elevating the style of Vietnamese women through its innovative collections.

The Pantio fashion brand is closely associated with its founder, CEO, and designer, Mai Phuong Anh. She is the driving force behind the success of the Parosy fashion manufacturing plant and the Pantio fashion brand, with its network of 60 showrooms throughout Vietnam. This has helped millions of Vietnamese women look more beautiful and feel more confident, empowering them to succeed in all aspects of their lives.

Mai Phuong Anh during a working session with colleagues. Photo: Files

Mai Phuong Anh studied chemistry at Hanoi National University of Education. After working in education for a while, thanks to her skill and love of fashion, she continued her studies, earning a Bachelor's degree in Fashion Design at the University of Industrial Fine Arts.

In the 1990s, the young designer Mai Phuong Anh started her business with the Phuong Anh wedding dresses brand. With her flexibility and astute business vision, Phuong Anh wedding dresses quickly becam famous throughout the North of Vietnam, pioneering new styles of wedding dresses and creating a comprehensive ecosystem that included photo studios, wedding attire, bridal makeup services, and wedding photography studios.

Continuing with the success of Phuong Anh Wedding Dresses, Mai Phuong Anh expanded her fashion business by building the Parosy fashion manufacturing plant. This plant not only produces "Made in Vietnam" apparel but also serves as a manufacturing partner for many big brands like Zara, Mango, Esprit, and Taka&Dance. Parosy also produces carnival costumes, performance wear, wedding dresses, and evening gowns for export to markets such as Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Designers receive flowers from the organizing committee of the "The Convergence of Quintessence Sources" fashion show.

The Fantasy collection paints an artistic story of contemporary fashion in a romantic, luxurious, and modern style. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

In 2010, Mai Phuong Anh realized her long-held dream: building the Pantio fashion brand to serve Vietnamese customers with affordable prices and the best quality, leaving a mark on the global fashion map. Today, the Parosy factory, with an area of over 10,000m 2 , supplies 400,000-500,000 products to the market each month, pioneering the trend of applied fashion with an elegant, dynamic, and modern style, dressing millions of Vietnamese women each year.

After nearly 15 years of development, in 2021 and 2022, Pantio was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands in Vietnam, the 2023 Asia-Pacific Outstanding Brand, and the National Famous Brand, Product and Service Award in 2023.

Recently, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the University of Industrial Fine Arts, Mai Phuong Anh was one of the main sponsors of the fashion show “Coi nguon tinh hoa hoi tu” (The Convergence of Quintessence Sources), and at the same time, launched the high-end applied fashion collection called "Fantasy" before 1,000 guests and fashion enthusiasts in Hanoi. At this event, Mai Phuong Anh inspired many generations of students with her startup story and her persistent journey to keep the passion for development alive, contributing to elevating the Vietnamese fashion industry.

“Fantasy” is inspired by the multifaceted emotions of the world of illusions, painting an artistic narrative of contemporary fashion in a romantic, luxurious, and modern style. It promises to deliver distinctive and impressive designs that will lead the trends for Fall-Winter 2024.

Mai Phuong Anh has chosen high-quality materials such as silk, chiffon and premium floral lace for her designs. These soft, airy fabrics not only provide comfort but also enhance the feminine and alluring beauty of the wearer. Additionally, the handcrafted embellishments create stunning visual effects, making each design truly special./.

Mai Phuong Anh thanks the audience on stage.

Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh