The Journey of Transforming Coconut Water into Culinary Excellence

13/03/2025

More than just a dessert, Vinacoco coconut jelly by GC Food tells an inspiring story of creativity and the Vietnamese ambition to reach global markets. From a once-overlooked resource, Vietnamese coconut water has been revitalized by GC Food into Vinacoco coconut jelly - a product that elevates Vietnamese agricultural value on the international stage.

The lush green coconut groves of Ben Tre provide the raw materials for Vinacoco's famous coconut jelly products. Photo: Vinacoco's Files

When people think of coconuts, they often focus on coconut flesh, a common ingredient in food processing. However, few realize that coconut water is rich in nutrients such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and amino acids, which are highly beneficial to one’s health. Unfortunately, this valuable resource is often wasted after the extraction of the coconut flesh. This issue greatly concerned Nguyen Van Thu, Chairman of the Board of Directors at GC Food Joint-Stock Company (GC Food), who came up with the bold idea - turning coconut water into coconut jelly. This innovation not only adds value to the product but also contributes to rural economic development and highlights the stature of Vietnamese agricultural goods on the global market.

Coconut jelly processing always adheres to strict food safety standards. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

In 2015, GC Food began construction of a state-of-the-art Vinacoco coconut jelly factory in Dong Nai Province, laying the foundation for a promising future. To ensure a sustainable supply of raw materials, Vinacoco not only invested in advanced technology but also partnered with hundreds of coconut farmers in Ben Tre Province. Known as the “Three Green Coconut Islands”, Ben Tre has over 72,000ha of coconut plantations, accounting for 42% of Vietnam’s total coconut area. Of this, more than 80% is dedicated to dry coconut production, yielding an average of over 600 million coconuts annually.

To meet large-scale production demands and ensure high quality, Vinacoco has invested in advanced machinery, including imported European equipment and custom-designed machines to create their unique coconut jelly products. Vinacoco has established a 17-step closed production process, with each step strictly monitored to produce jelly cubes with a natural flavor. These products meet food safety and hygiene standards, including prestigious certifications like FSSC 22000, Halal, and others.

The company continues to expand its production scale and intensify research and development efforts to meet current market demands while preparing for future consumption trends.

Vinacoco operates Vietnam’s largest coconut jelly factory, with an annual capacity of up to 15,000tons of finished products. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP

Today, Vinacoco operates Vietnam’s largest coconut jelly factory, with an annual production capacity of 15,000tons of finished jelly. Notably, Vinacoco is the only producer currently supplying coconut jelly in special sizes such as 3x3x3mm and 4x4x4mm, catering to diverse requirements in the beverage industry.

Coconut jelly is increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers who prefer low-sugar, preservative-free foods with natural origins. As a result, Vinacoco coconut jelly has quickly gained popularity in global markets, especially in highdemand regions like Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Vinacoco coconut jelly can be enjoyed as a natural dessert. It can also be paired with fresh fruits, unsweetened yogurt, or pure juice. This combination adds vitamins, balances nutrition, provides natural fiber, aids digestion, cools the body, and promotes overall digestive health.

Vinacoco coconut jelly quickly gained popularity among consumers in various countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Photo: Thong Hai/VNP