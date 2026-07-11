Vietnam, Laos Discuss Ways to Strengthen Defence Cooperation at High-level talks

A view of the talks. Photo: VNA

High-level delegations from the Ministries of Defence of Vietnam and Laos held talks in the central province of Nghe An on July 10 as part of the third Vietnam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone co-chair the event. Photo: VNA

Delegates at the talks. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone co-chaired the event.

General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos visit a stall of local agricultural products. Photo: VNA

A ceremony reviewing the twinning programme between two border communities of Vietnam and Laos was held on July 10 in Thuy Phong village in Vietnam’s central province of Nghe An, as part of the third Vietnam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Vietnam, and General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos, participate in activities at the ceremony. Photo: VNA