50 Years of Pride: Ho Chi Minh City Drives National Growth and Innovation

02/07/2026

The year 2026 marks a milestone for Ho Chi Minh City as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh when the 6th National Assembly’s Resolution officially renamed Saigon - Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City on July 2, 1976 at its first session.

Over the past five decades, Ho Chi Minh City has built on its revolutionary traditions and its spirit of resilience, dynamism, innovation and humanity, steadfastly overcoming difficulties and challenges to achieve breakthrough growth. With a mindset of innovation and an aspiration for growth, the city has strongly grown in both size and quality.

Throughout its 50-year journey, Ho Chi Minh City has demonstrated its pioneering mettle and a spirit of "daring to think, knowing how to do, and taking responsibility for the sake of common interest," as the city is the cradle for breakthrough initiatives, making practical contributions to the nation’s Doi Moi (Renovation) and improvement of institutions for national development. On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) speaks with Comrade Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the city’s achievements 50 years after being named after President Ho Chi Minh.

Sparkling Ho Chi Minh City by the Sai Gon River. Photo: Kim Cuong



Reporter: Thank you, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, for granting VNA this interview. On the 50th anniversary of the city bearing Uncle Ho's name, can you highlight the prominent achievements in socio-economic development, defense and security, and urban construction of Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years?

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc: The 50-year journey of Saigon - Gia Dinh officially being named after President Ho Chi Minh is a proud historic path. Ho Chi Minh City has carried forward its revolutionary traditions and its resilient, dynamic, innovative, and compassionate spirit, steadfastly overcoming countless hardships to forge significant breakthroughs. Our comprehensive economic, social, defense and security achievements have not only profoundly transformed the urban landscape but also firmly solidified the city’s position as the nation's economic locomotive, a primary growth pole, and a major hub for finance, trade, science and technology.

Driven by an innovative mindset and an aspiration for growth, the city has achieved impressive progress in both scale and growth quality. From an average growth of 0.91%/year in the 1976-1980 period, the city made a spectacular leap after Doi Moi, reaching 12.62%/year between 1991 and 1995. By 2025, its GRDP was estimated to grow by 8.03%, or around 25% of the national GDP (in the first three months of 2026 alone seeing an 8.27% growth). The economic structure has modernized rapidly, with the service sector accounting for over 52%.

Notably, since the Foreign Investment Law was introduced in late 1987, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously been a "magnet" for foreign direct investment, leading the country with 20,259 FDI projects from 152 countries and territories with a total capital of nearly 142 billion USD. In the first half of 2026, it attracted over 6.8 billion USD in FDI, reaching 62% of its annual target. The FDI sector accounts for about 20% of the total social investment and more than 50% of total export value. The city is now the country’s largest international trade gateway and primary training hub with high-quality human resources.

In terms of urban construction and development, Ho Chi Minh City has undergone a turning-point transformation. Its modern and synchronized transport infrastructure system features significant projects such as Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, the East-West Highway, the Saigon River Tunnel, and Phu My Bridge together with an interconnected network of beltways and regional expressways. A highlight was the commercial launch of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) in late 2024, ushering in a new era for modern public transit. Model urban areas like Phu My Hung and Thu Thiem, with a system of export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones, have shaped a civilized, modern Ho Chi Minh City ready for intensive and extensive global integration.

A hot air balloon festival held along the banks of the Saigon River. Photo: VNP



The city has also been consistent in its principle that economic development must go hand in hand with social progress and justice, ensuring that no one is left behind. The entire political system has focused on ensuring social welfare, improving people’s quality of life and enhancing education and healthcare. UNESCO’s recognition of the city as a "Global Learning City" in 2024 and the gradual formation of a high-quality healthcare center in Southeast Asia is evidence of this proper guideline.

Regarding defense and security, the city has always maintained political stability and social order in all circumstances. The all-people defense posture, closely linked with the people's security posture and the "people's hearts and minds posture," has grown increasingly solid. The two-tier local government model has worked effectively and efficiently, creating a safe, seamless environment for the city’s rapid and sustainable development.

Crowds of residents and tourists gather on Nguyen Hue Walking Street amidst a brilliant sunset, featuring the lotus fountain and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee building in the background. Photo: Kim Cuong



These monumental achievements over the past 50 years have not happened by chance. They are the crystallization of a promise, a desire, and a responsible commitment of the municipal Party Committee and government through various office terms. They symbolize the great national unity, self-reliance, and resilience of local people, being a firm premise for Ho Chi Minh City to continue breaking records and moving steadily forward into a new era.

Reporter: Over the past 50 years, Ho Chi Minh City has led the country in improving institutions to stimulate growth. It functions much like a "policy laboratory" to test breakthrough, trailblazing mechanisms and policies, from which practical lessons are drawn to improve the legal framework applicable to the whole country. Can you share some insights into incentive mechanisms and policies for Ho Chi Minh City recently and in the near future?

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc: The history of the past 50 years has proven that Ho Chi Minh City carries not only the mission of an economic locomotive but also the responsibility of being the nation’s "policy laboratory.” It is called the cradle of innovation where barriers against production prior to 1986 were bravely removed with the shaping of the country's first export processing zone (Tan Thuan EPZ) in 1991 high-tech landmarks and international-standard urban centers.

Beyond economic growth, the city has pioneered the country’s welfare model with the "Hunger Eradication and Poverty Reduction" program and the movement to build houses of gratitude. These achievements, from a GRDP growth of 8.03% in 2025 (or 23.1% of the national GDP) to the UNESCO-recognized Global Learning City have not appeared out of thin air, but are the crystallization of the courage and vision of generations of leaders and an invaluable symbol of the unity and self-reliance of over 10 million people, serving as a steadfast anchor for the city to confidently enter the era of the nation's rise to innovation and power.

A panoramic view of downtown Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River featuring Landmark 81—a symbol of the dynamic development of Vietnam's largest economic hub. Photo: Kim Cuong



Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on implementing institutional instruments introduced by the National Assembly (such as Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 and Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15 on piloting specific breakthrough mechanisms; Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 on breaking through urban railway system; and Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 on establishing an International Financial Center) to generate new momentum.

Thoroughly implementing Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW of the Politburo, Ho Chi Minh City is determined to hold high its pioneering flag, affirming its position as the primary growth engine and an innovation hub driving the country forward into a new era, focusing on five key tasks.

First, the city will orchestrate a new growth model by shifting strongly toward economic development driven by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. To achieve this, it will focus on attracting "industry leaders" in high technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), big data centers, digital economy and green economy, while building an innovative startup ecosystem capable of competing on regional and international stages.

Second, the city aims to lead in institutional breakthroughs, proactively proposing the Special Urban Bill. It will also accelerate the decentralization and authorization to enhance the local governments’ autonomy and accountability in managing and unleashing all social resources.

Third, the city will modernize urban spaces by developing a sustainable urban landscape that proactively adapts to climate change. The city will pool its resources to complete strategic infrastructure construction, rapidly deploy the urban railway system, and close the loops on ring roads and inter-regional expressways, promoting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) to radically resolve traffic challenges.

Next, the city aims to comprehensively improve the people's quality of life by transforming the city into a civilized, modern, and deeply compassionate metropolis. It will resolutely address welfare challenges by developing social housing, advancing regional specialized healthcare, increasing quality education, boosting urban renovation, and fundamentally improving the core living environment for local citizens.

Finally, the city will help with human potential by cultivating a city with its culture and people known for their generosity, humanity, and modernity. It will focus on training and attracting top-tier talent, while formalizing and promoting a spirit of daring to think, knowing how to do, and taking responsibility, thereby inspiring a profound desire to contribute to a glorious and civilized Ho Chi Minh City.

Spectacular sports and cultural arts programs hosted on the Saigon River directly in front of Nha Rong Wharf, celebrating historical and cultural values while showcasing the city's modern dynamism. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Reporter: The year 2026 is an exceptionally significant milestone for Ho Chi Minh City. Can you share your thoughts on the pride shared by the Party Committee, the Government, and the People of Ho Chi Minh City after 50 years of being named after Uncle Ho?

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc: The greatest pride of Ho Chi Minh City after 50 years bearing Uncle Ho's name lies not just in the milestones we have reached, but in our relentless, enduring journey to deserve that name. Throughout these 50 years, the city has always championed its pioneering mettle and the ethos of "daring to think, knowing how to do, and taking responsibility for the sake of common interest." This has been the birthplace of breakthrough initiatives that have practical value for the country’s innovation and institutional improvement. With economic breakthroughs to maintain its leading position, the city has steadfastly kept its people at the center of development, preserving and promoting the generous, humane, and tolerant character of its citizens.



This pride is also deeply etched into our core philosophy of working "for the whole country, together with the whole country," always ready to share resources and walk hand-in-hand with other provinces and cities on every front. Moving forward, the city places its absolute trust in today’s youth. Armed with knowledge, courage, and a passion to serve, they will be the core force inheriting and brilliantly carrying forward the legacy of previous generations.

Looking back at the past 50 years, "Ho Chi Minh City" is no longer just a geographical name; it has become a powerful symbol of self-reliance, resilience, and innovation. Entering a new era of the nation’s rise, the Party Committee, Government, and People of the city are determined to unite as one, working together to build a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City. It will forever deserve the trust and love of the entire nation, and the honor of bearing the name of our national leader./.