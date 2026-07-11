Top Leader Requests Innovation in Working Methods to Ensure Proactive Security in All Situations

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam review the Guard of Honour. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony, which also saw the presence of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Politburo members, former Prime Ministers Nguyen Tan Dung and Pham Minh Chinh; former Politburo members, former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



Delivering a speech at the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam warmly congratulated and commended the outstanding achievements and significant contributions of the People's Security Force to the cause of national security protection and the building and safeguarding of the Fatherland.





Party General Secretary and State President To Lam views a space displaying images of the People's Public Security Force. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the ceremony. Photo: VNA

He noted that the world is experiencing serious changes and instability. National security protection is facing very new challenges. Besides traditional and non-traditional security threats, comprehensive threats are increasingly present. The rapid development of science and technology, especially artificial intelligence and quantum technology, is fundamentally changing the content of security as well as the tactics and strategies for protecting security. Domestically, in addition to the four threats that the Party has identified that have not been completely eradicated, some aspects are becoming more complex.



To fulfill the great responsibilities in the new revolutionary period, the top leader proposed unifying the perception of national security mindset and national security protection today, thereby decisively innovating measures, consolidating the defence posture, and excellently completing assigned tasks.



According to the General Secretary and President, security in the new era must be extremely proactive and vigilant, absolutely not losing complacency. It is not only about protecting the Party, the State, the people, the regime, institutions, and national sovereignty from threats, but must also extend to protecting the constituent elements of national competitiveness and development, ensuring the stable operation of the entire economic, social, and technological system; with regime security and governing security being crucial, human security and social trust being central to all security policies. Protecting security in the new era closely combines tradition with modernity to prevent risks from spiraling out of control, to prevent crises from spreading and becoming strategic losses, and to seize every opportunity to turn "danger" into "opportunity" whenever possible.