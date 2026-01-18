U23 Vietnam’s thrilling victory, Olympic-scale stadiums praised globally – Has Vietnam’s sporting era arrived?

Minh Phuc (No. 21) scores to seal a 3-2 victory for Vietnam U23. Photo: AFC/VNA

The dramatic victory of U23 Vietnam over U23 UAE in the quarterfinals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup is receiving widespread acclaim from media in Thailand, Southeast Asia, and West Asia, coinciding with Vietnam breaking ground on some of the region’s largest-scale sports infrastructure projects. A clear signal is emerging: Vietnamese sport is not merely “flourishing” on the pitch, but entering a new phase of structured, long-term development.



Immediately after the match, major newspapers in Thailand and Southeast Asia focused considerable attention on U23 Vietnam. Thairath commented: “Vietnam carries hope for all of Southeast Asia,” while many regional sports forums noted that Vietnam has moved beyond being a strong regional team to become a genuinely competitive contender at the continental level.



Le Phat maneuvers past a UAE U23 defender. Photo: AFC/VNA



From pride on the pitch to Vietnam’s sports infrastructure

Vietnam U23’s Dinh Bac (No. 7) battles past a UAE player. Photo: AFC/VNA

However, the astonishment of Thai and regional media extends beyond the football pitch. At the same time as praise for U23 Vietnam spread, Ho Chi Minh City officially broke ground on the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex on January 15 – a major sports infrastructure project that had been planned for nearly 30 years.

According to Thai media, Vietnam’s simultaneous sporting achievements and investment in international-standard sports infrastructure demonstrate a structured, long-term approach – a fundamental factor enabling the country to host major regional and global events.

Dinh Bac (No. 7) heads the ball home to put Vietnam U23 ahead 2-1. Photo: AFC/VNA

ASEAN Football, one of the region’s leading football channels, commented that once completed, the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex will be capable of hosting the SEA Games, ASIAD, regional Olympic competitions, and numerous other international sporting events. The platform described it as “a key milestone for Vietnam and ASEAN’s sports infrastructure, helping the region take a decisive step onto the global sporting stage.”

Across forums, Southeast Asian fans also expressed strong support for the project, noting that ASEAN requires more FIFA-standard stadiums to raise the level of competitions and enhance the region’s image. Comments such as “Well done, Vietnam,” “Truly astonishing,” and “Other countries should take note” were widely shared.

A determined performance by Minh Phuc (No. 21) for Vietnam U23. Photo: AFC/VNA

IQ Magazine (UK), a magazine specialising in international sports venue infrastructure, described the project as a strategic move for Vietnam to attract major events. The Stadium Business, a leading European platform covering the global stadium industry, also reported in detail on the groundbreaking ceremony, the project’s scale, and its significance in the Asian sports infrastructure landscape.

Vietnam U23 stuns the UAE with a 3-2 win to march into the semifinals. Photo: AFC/VNA

The Rach Chiec National Sports Complex, with a total investment exceeding 145.6 trillion VND (approximately $5.5 billion), is considered by Thai media as the largest sports infrastructure project ever undertaken in Vietnam. The project is seen as a foundational step for Vietnam’s long-term sporting ambitions, extending beyond the region.

Le Phat nets the opening goal for Vietnam U23. Photo: AFC/VNA

The centrepiece of the complex is a 70,000-seat stadium, featuring a modern retractable roof, integrated climate-control systems, and flexible capabilities to host major sports competitions and large-scale entertainment events. In addition, indoor arenas, training centers, community sports spaces, and public areas are planned in a unified layout, forming a fully integrated cultural-sporting-entertainment ecosystem with abundant green spaces. This enhances urban living quality, establishes a cultural destination where international shows can be performed nightly, and allows global artists to stage concerts – offering a variety of cultural, tourism, and sports experiences, while stimulating the night-time economy in developing cities.

Vietnam U23’s Dinh Bac (No. 7) battles past a UAE defender. Photo: AFC/VNA

Recently, Vietnam has continuously launched and broken ground on large-scale sports infrastructure. Prior to Rach Chiec in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi initiated the construction of the Truong Dong Sports Urban Area with a 135,000-seat stadium, and in Hung Yen, the Ministry of Public Security broke ground on the multi-purpose PVF Stadium with a 60,000-seat capacity.

Alongside the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture and the official designation of November 24 as Vietnam Culture Day – marking an important shift in the Party’s perception and action: positioning culture as “the spiritual foundation of society,” an internal strength determining sustainable development – the development of large-scale sports infrastructure demonstrates the Party and State’s long-term vision and strategy to enhance the cultural, spiritual, and especially physical well-being of the Vietnamese people. In the future, the dream of improving national physical fitness will surely be realised./.