Wonderful UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024

26/03/2024

The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wrapped up in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on arch 24 after three days of competitions with impressive results.

A total of 55 riders from 26 countries took part in the competitions, bringing audiences unique, impressive and thrilling performances. After a series of exciting and dramatic competitions, teams have set new records, earning admiration from the audiences and the sport's fans.

This is the first time such a speed water sports event has been held in Vietnam. Not only this year, Quy Nhon city will host the tournament for five years in a row from 2024 to 2028.

A visually stunning cornering maneuver delighted the audience during the race. Photo: The Organizers.

With an area of up to 5,000 ha and a width of nearly 4 km, Thi Nai lagoon in the city is considered an ideal place for aquabike and powerboat races./.

The qualifying race for Ski Ladies GP1. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The awards ceremony for athletes with the best performance. Photo: The Organizer