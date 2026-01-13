Sports
Fans Celebrate as Vietnam Reach AFC U23 Asian Cup Quarterfinals
With three consecutive victories and a maximum nine points against Jordan (2-0), Kyrgyzstan (2-1), and hosts Saudi Arabia (1-0), Vietnam defied expectations to finish first in what had been widely dubbed the tournament’s “group of death”.
Vietnamese football fans were left jubilant after the U23 team topped Group A with a perfect record to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.
Entering the competition as the lowest-rated side in the group, the young Vietnamese players displayed remarkable resilience, composure, and fighting spirit, aided by a touch of luck, to overcome opponents superior in physique, fitness, and technical prowess.
In the decisive Group A match on the evening of January 12, Vietnam's U23 footballers delivered a convincing 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A solitary goal from Nguyen Dinh Bac in the 64th minute proved decisive, sealing the team’s best-ever group-stage performance in their seven appearances at the AFC U23 Asian Cup.
In the other Group A fixture played simultaneously, Jordan edged Kyrgyzstan 1-0 to finish second with six points.
As group winners, Vietnam will face the runners-up of Group B in the quarter-finals, with their opponent to be determined following the match between the UAE and Syria scheduled for 23:30 on January 13.
Sharing his joy after the victory, Do Trong Nghia, a fan from Hanoi, said the Vietnamese players showed confidence, composure, and technical quality throughout the match. He also praised goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien for an outstanding performance, making a series of crucial saves against the host side.
Earlier, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) President Tran Quoc Tuan met and congratulated the team following their 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan on January 9. He commended the squad’s fighting spirit and, on behalf of the VFF Standing Committee, awarded head coach Kim Sang Sik and his players a bonus of 600 million dong (22,800 USD).
After the opening 2-0 victory over Jordan, the VFF had also presented the team with a reward of 500 million dong./.
