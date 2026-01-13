Fans Celebrate as Vietnam Reach AFC U23 Asian Cup Quarterfinals

With three consecutive victories and a maximum nine points against Jordan (2-0), Kyrgyzstan (2-1), and hosts Saudi Arabia (1-0), Vietnam defied expectations to finish first in what had been widely dubbed the tournament’s “group of death”.

Vietnam U23 midfielder Khuat Van Khang (No. 11) shows determination on the ball. Photo: AFC/VNA

Vietnamese football fans were left jubilant after the U23 team topped Group A with a perfect record to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.



Center back Hieu Minh scores to make it 2–0 for Vietnam U23. Photo: AFC/VN

Vietnam U23 goalkeeper Trung Kien in action during the match. Photo: AFC/VNA

Entering the competition as the lowest-rated side in the group, the young Vietnamese players displayed remarkable resilience, composure, and fighting spirit, aided by a touch of luck, to overcome opponents superior in physique, fitness, and technical prowess.



In the decisive Group A match on the evening of January 12, Vietnam's U23 footballers delivered a convincing 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A solitary goal from Nguyen Dinh Bac in the 64th minute proved decisive, sealing the team’s best-ever group-stage performance in their seven appearances at the AFC U23 Asian Cup.



Vietnam U23 put in a strong showing in their opening match. Photo: AFC/VNA

In the other Group A fixture played simultaneously, Jordan edged Kyrgyzstan 1-0 to finish second with six points.



As group winners, Vietnam will face the runners-up of Group B in the quarter-finals, with their opponent to be determined following the match between the UAE and Syria scheduled for 23:30 on January 13.



Vietnam U23 defeat Kyrgyzstan U23 2–1 to advance to the quarterfinals as the tournament’s first qualifiers. Photo: AFC/VNA



Sharing his joy after the victory, Do Trong Nghia, a fan from Hanoi, said the Vietnamese players showed confidence, composure, and technical quality throughout the match. He also praised goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien for an outstanding performance, making a series of crucial saves against the host side.





Vietnam earn three consecutive victories and a maximum nine points at 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Photo: AFC/VNA

Earlier, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) President Tran Quoc Tuan met and congratulated the team following their 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan on January 9. He commended the squad’s fighting spirit and, on behalf of the VFF Standing Committee, awarded head coach Kim Sang Sik and his players a bonus of 600 million dong (22,800 USD).



After the opening 2-0 victory over Jordan, the VFF had also presented the team with a reward of 500 million dong./.