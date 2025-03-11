Pickleball - A New Sport Captivating Vietnamese Players
Beginners are first taught three racket-gripping techniques similar to those used in table tennis, badminton, and tennis (grip types 2 and 3). Once they master the grips, players practice ball control to anticipate the ball’s landing point. As pickleball blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, it requires quick reflexes. Those familiar with these sports can learn pickleball within five sessions, while others may need more time to play proficiently. Pickleball matches are played on a court approximately 13m long and 6m wide, with dimensions similar to a badminton court. The net is set low, akin to tennis, while the markings on the court resemble those of table tennis.
There are two competition formats in pickleball: singles and doubles. Given its emphasis on reflexes, matches are typically categorized by age groups, including U19, U35, and U50. To start a game, the server stands behind the baseline and hits the ball into the opponent's court. Players then take turns hitting the ball until a fault occurs. A distinctive rule of pickleball is that only the serving side can score points. Winning a rally grants the server the right to serve again in the next round rather than adding to their score. Points are only awarded during the serving round.
The first round concludes at the 1/16 finals stage when a team scores 11 points. Subsequent rounds require 15 points, with a minimum two-point lead over the opponent. Today, pickleball tournaments are not limited to national levels. Vietnam has hosted international pickleball competitions, and professional players hope the sport will one day be featured in major sporting events./.
Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh