Pickleball - A New Sport Captivating Vietnamese Players

11/03/2025

Tran Huyen Trang, a tennis lecturer at the University of Sports and Physical Education in Bac Ninh and a pickleball instructor, said that the sport was introduced to Vietnam three years ago by Vietnamese expatriates returning from the US. Initially played in Ho Chi Minh City, it expanded to Hanoi in April 2023. Pickleball is a simple, easy-to-learn sport suitable for all ages, earning its reputation as a family-friendly activity that promotes both entertainment and health.

Pickleball matches are played on a court approximately 13m long and 6m wide, with dimensions similar to a badminton court.

Players practice controlling the ball's landing point.

Beginners are first taught three racket-gripping techniques similar to those used in table tennis, badminton, and tennis (grip types 2 and 3). Once they master the grips, players practice ball control to anticipate the ball’s landing point. As pickleball blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, it requires quick reflexes. Those familiar with these sports can learn pickleball within five sessions, while others may need more time to play proficiently. Pickleball matches are played on a court approximately 13m long and 6m wide, with dimensions similar to a badminton court. The net is set low, akin to tennis, while the markings on the court resemble those of table tennis.



Pickleball integrates elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, demanding good reflexes. There are two competition formats in pickleball: singles and doubles. Given its emphasis on reflexes, matches are typically categorized by age groups, including U19, U35, and U50. To start a game, the server stands behind the baseline and hits the ball into the opponent's court. Players then take turns hitting the ball until a fault occurs. A distinctive rule of pickleball is that only the serving side can score points. Winning a rally grants the server the right to serve again in the next round rather than adding to their score. Points are only awarded during the serving round.

Pickleball is popular with players of all ages and backgrounds. Photo: Files