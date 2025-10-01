The Spirit of the Nhat Nam Martial Arts

01/10/2025

Throughout centuries of Vietnamese history and prolonged wars for national defense, an ancient martial art tradition has silently endured. Forged through generations, Nhat Nam martial art embodies the pure essence and profound philosophy of the Vietnamese people, its name a testament to their "oneness". It is not merely a set of techniques, a philosophy of selfcultivation, and an intangible cultural heritage reaching out to the world.

The story of Nhat Nam begins with Vo Het (Shouting martial arts) or Vo Hec (Hec martial arts) in Chau Hoan and Chau Ai (Thanh Hoa - Nghe An) from ancient times. The characteristic powerful shout during an attack is an ancient trait, serving both to intimidate opponents and regulate breathing. For thousands of years, this martial art quietly existed as a family tradition, passed down enduringly, preserving its pure Vietnamese essence without any foreign influence.

Grandmaster Ngo Xuan Binh is also the author of numerous research works and books on martial arts, philosophy, and culture, enriching the body of knowledge about Nhat Nam.

On October 23, 1983, Nhat Nam officially made its public debut in Hanoi, marking a spectacular revival. Professor, Academician, and Grandmaster Ngo Xuan Binh gathered various branches of the art and named it Nhat Nam, asserting its identity as a pure traditional Vietnamese martial art.

Nhat Nam is distinguished by its combat philosophy: "evade, strike swiftly, with precise and effective strikes to vital points”. This intelligent strategy is well-suited to the physique of Vietnamese people when facing larger opponents.

Nhat Nam is renowned for its vast system of forms and techniques, built upon a philosophy of fluidity, rigidity, and practical combat.

Its most unique aspect is the spirit of “nhai cong" - mimicking the essence of all creatures and nature. From the power of animals, the flexibility of jungle vines, to the agility of monkeys, all are distilled into powerful forms. For example, the “tay va" posture imitates a python, “tay trao" resembles a fighting cock's spur, demonstrating a harmony with the universe.

The Nhat Nam system of techniques is vast and comprehensive, covering bare-hand forms, weaponry, internal and external cultivation, and health preservation. Notably, the style deeply integrates traditional medicine, studying acupuncture points and folk remedies for both combat and healing.

The martial philosophy of Nhat Nam transcends mere combat, viewing martial arts as a "path of self-cultivation”. Practitioners strive to achieve "tinh" (stillness) in their hearts, becoming one with nature and cherishing all living things. This forms the foundation of chivalry, righteousness, and love for one's homeland and people.

A sparring exercise between spear and staff by Nhat Nam students.

Since its public re-introduction, Nhat Nam has continuously flourished, reviving vigorously as a Vietnamese folk cultural heritage with a history spanning thousands of years. In its birthplace, Thanh Hoa, the origin of Vo Het, the Thanh Hoa Nhat Nam Branch Association was established under the guidance of Grandmaster Tran Dung, who played a crucial role in restoring and developing the martial art here. Nhat Nam's appeal remains strong, attracting thousands of grandmasters and students nationwide.

It is a point of pride that Nhat Nam has been incorporated into extracurricular teaching at some schools in Thanh Hoa Province, such as Hoang Quy Primary School, aligning with the Ministry of Education's directive on developing martial arts in schools. Practitioners regularly perform at many traditional festivals and major cultural events at provincial and national levels, contributing to promoting and preserving national identity.

Nhat Nam students skillfully handle various weapons under the guidance of Grandmaster Ngo Xuan Binh.

Under the leadership of Grandmaster Ngo Xuan Binh, who currently serves as the President of the Nhat Nam Federation in the Russian Federation and Europe, the martial art has affirmed its position on the international stage. Nhat Nam was established in Russia in the 1990s and has a strong presence in many other countries such as Ukraine, Lithuania, Belarus, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

This international presence is not only a testament to the allure of pure Vietnamese martial arts but also a source of pride for the intellect and mettle of the Vietnamese people on the global martial arts map.

The spirit of "respecting teachers and honoring the Way," which signifies reverence for teachers, predecessors, and those who imparted martial arts knowledge, is deeply instilled in Nhat Nam students.

Grandmaster Ngo Xuan Binh is regarded as the inheritor and further developer of Nhat Nam's essence from previous generations, especially from its homeland of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

From the primal shout of Chau Hoan and Chau Ai, through years of being preserved within family traditions, to its spectacular revival and expansion worldwide, Nhat Nam has proven to be more than just a martial art. Every move, every shout, every philosophy is imbued with the Vietnamese spirit - proud and mystical - continuing to tell the story of a resilient, indomitable people who always know how to transform challenges into strength and preserve their unique identity in the flow of time./.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh