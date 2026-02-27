Thu Le Wrestling - A Hue Spring Tradition

27/02/2026

Every year, during the early days of Spring, Thu Le Village (Quang Dien Commune, Hue) joyfully opens its traditional wrestling festival - a cultural and sporting hallmark that has endured for centuries. Far beyond mere entertainment, the Thu Le Wrestling Festival carries deep significance, promoting physical fitness, a noble martial spirit, and community cohesion.

According to historical records and village elders, the festival dates back to the era of the Nguyen Lords (the 16th century). Originally, the event was organized to select strong, healthy young men to join the royal army and contribute to national defense. Over time, it evolved into a vital cultural and sporting activity, deeply imbued with the identity of Hue.

Wrestlers compete with integrity, giving their all in the true martial spirit. Photo: Truong Vung

The festival follows national wrestling rules: Competitors must defeat two opponents in the qualifiers to reach the semifinals, and one more to enter the finals. Photo: Truong Vung

The wrestling arena is traditionally set up in the courtyard of the Thu Le Communal House - a designated national architectural and artistic relic. The festival typically attracts between 70 and 100 male and female wrestlers of various ages from neighboring communes. As the opening drums thunder, thousands of locals and tourists gather to watch and cheer. The atmosphere at the ring is always vibrant and dramatic, yet filled with a sense of warm camaraderie.

The rules of traditional wrestling at Thu Le emphasize respect for the opponent and sportsmanship. Wrestlers must navigate through qualifying rounds, defeating opponents to advance to the semifinals and finals. However, an important unwritten rule is strictly enforced: life-threatening or dangerous moves are absolutely forbidden. Tactics such as breaking joints, twisting limbs, joint locks, or head-butting are prohibited.

Three sisters born in the Thu Le wrestling Village - Nguyen Thi My Hanh, Nguyen Thi My Trang, and Nguyen Thi My Linh - achieved a historic feat by winning 3 out of 4 gold medals in women’s freestyle wrestling for the Vietnamese National Team at SEA Games 33.



A victory is only declared when a wrestler forces their opponent into a “back to the ground, belly to the sky” position (locally known as lam lung, trang bung). Regardless of the outcome, the competitors always display a spirit of solidarity and mutual learning.

Today, the Thu Le Wrestling Festival is not only a tradition but also a breeding ground for young talent, contributing to the sporting development of Hue and Vietnam as a whole./.

By Truong Vung

Translated by Hong Hanh

