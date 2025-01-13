A Vietnamese Youth's Model Aircraft Creations
Born in 2002, Vo Hoang Hieu, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at Thuy Loi University, has researched and built hundreds of remote-controlled model airplanes.
Hieu said that he first encountered model airplanes in the 8 time, he was just starting to build his own models but faced many failures because they couldn’t fly. After years of building and experimenting, Hieu th grade. At that has created over 100 models, including many unique designs such as the Boeing 787, and 777, and military aircraft like the Su 37, Su 27, and F22.
After many failed attempts, Hieu finally succeeded in creating a model airplane that could fly steadily in the sky with his 16th design. His models are made from foam and adorned with decals. “All of my designs are researched on the Internet, and then I create my own blueprints. I scale each model down to the correct ratio, then use graphic software to adjust them to the accurate blueprint before starting the building process,” Hieu explained.
Story: Cong Dat Photos: Khanh Long/VNP
Translated by Nguyen Tuoi