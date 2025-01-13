A Vietnamese Youth's Model Aircraft Creations

13/01/2025



Born in 2002, Vo Hoang Hieu, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at Thuy Loi University, has researched and built hundreds of remote-controlled model airplanes. Hieu said that he first encountered model airplanes in the 8 time, he was just starting to build his own models but faced many failures because they couldn’t fly. After years of building and experimenting, Hieu th grade. At that has created over 100 models, including many unique designs such as the Boeing 787, and 777, and military aircraft like the Su 37, Su 27, and F22.

A creative corner for assembling and modeling fixed-wing airplanes in Hanoi.

After many failed attempts, Hieu finally succeeded in creating a model airplane that could fly steadily in the sky with his 16th design. His models are made from foam and adorned with decals. “All of my designs are researched on the Internet, and then I create my own blueprints. I scale each model down to the correct ratio, then use graphic software to adjust them to the accurate blueprint before starting the building process,” Hieu explained.







Hieu admitted that there were many times when he had to discard the entire model and start over, as a flying plane requires many factors, from aerodynamics to balance. “The F22 model took the most time. I made countless versions that couldn’t fly. One of the most challenging parts was the balance of the plane. It wouldn't take off if the nose or tail were too heavy. If the details weren’t precise, the plane would become unstable,” Hieu added.





For beginners looking for their own model airplane, Hieu estimated that the cost would range from two to three million dong (roughly 78.7-118 US dollars), including the engine, speed controller, battery, transmitter, and foam body. “Beginners should choose simple models, or they can purchase a fully assembled model for about four to five million dong (roughly 157.4 - 196.8 US dollars). If they prefer to build their own to save cost and enjoy the hands-on experience, it requires a lot of effort,” Hieu said

Vo Hoang Hieu and his model airplanes at the 50th anniversary of the "Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory air show.

Story: Cong Dat Photos: Khanh Long/VNP

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi