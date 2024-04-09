The Mac Cuu Temple in Ha Tien

According to historical records, Mac Cuu (1655-1735) was born in China and arrived in Vietnam with his family and eventually made his way to Ha Tien. Recognizing the area's economic potential, he decided to settle there in 1680 and began laying the groundwork for a thriving community. His strategic vision and leadership attracted settlers from various regions, contributing to the growth of Ha Tien.

Witnessing the Nguyen Dynasty's expansion southward, Mac Cuu voluntarily offered his land to the dynasty in 1708. In return, he was appointed as the General of Ha Tien by Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu, solidifying his family's position in the region. For seven generations, the Mac family wielded administrative influence, shaping Ha Tien into a prosperous trading center.

An aerial view of Mac Cuu's tomb.

The Mac Cuu Mausoleum is constructed in a three-compartment architectural style, with a triple gate at the front, leading to a small courtyard before reaching the main worship area.

The main worship area is topped with tiled roofs featuring ancient architecture that has endured over the years.

The mausoleum roof has acquired a venerable hue over time.

Visitors paying homage at Mac Cuu's tomb.

Following Mac Cuu's passing, his son Mac Thien Tich constructed a tomb at the base of Binh San mountain, serving as the final resting place for Mac Cuu and his descendants. Today, the Mausoleum of Mac Cuu, nestled within the Binh San mountain historical and cultural complex, has held National Monument status since 1989.

The ancestral shrine for the Mac family follows a three-compartment architectural style. Within the main shrine dedicated to Mac Cuu, the right side honors civil and military officials, while the left side pays tribute to the wives of the Mac family. A large plaque in the main shrine bears the inscription "Khai tran tru quoc” (setting up provincial foundations for the country), acknowledging the merits of the Mac family in the exploration and expansion of the territory. This location also preserves numerous couplets and imperial decrees bestowed by the Nguyen Dynasty.

Statue of General Ha Tien Mac Cuu at the main hall.

This place also preserves numerous couplets and royal decrees bestowed by the Nguyen dynasty.

The inscriptions honor the Mac family lineage closely associated with this land.

A large number of pilgrims come to visit the tomb and the incense tower, commemorating his contributions to this land.

The tomb area is situated on Binh San mountain, accessible by a stone staircase that goes through a forest. Mac Cuu's tomb occupies the highest position, built according to ancient feng shui beliefs with a crescent-shaped layout, leaning against the mountain facing the sea, and flanked by two stone statues of generals standing guard on both sides. In addition to Mac Cuu's tomb, there are over 60 ancient tombs divided into four sections of Mac family tombs, tombs of wives, tombs of officials, and tombs of other members of the Mac lineage./.





The mausoleum area of the Mac family consists of a total of 60 tombs divided into four zones, including all members and generals of the Mac lineage.

Lotus pond in front of the tomb gate.