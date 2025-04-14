Exploring Trang Trinh Temple

14/04/2025

The Nguyen Binh Khiem Relic Site, located in Trung Am Village, Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong, has become a popular destination for visitors.

The monument site includes a temple, ancestral hall, memorial gallery, conifer garden, and lotus pond. The central temple, built in the traditional style, features three chambers, two rear chambers, and a 'mui hai' (fish scale type) tiled roof with upturned eaves. Its ironwood framework is intricately carved with Le-Mac Dynasty motifs: the four sacred creatures, the four seasons, and stylized flowers.

The temple’s inside is a solemn space with solemn decoration. In the middle is a large altar with the statue of Nguyen Binh Khiem in a meditation position, there is a letter and pen at the front. Two sides are the parents and family’s ancestral tablets. The horizontal lacquered boards and couplet tablets are Chinese words praising his merit, talent and morality.

Overview of the main hall honoring Trang Trinh Nguyen Binh Khiem parents.

A full view of the interior of the main altar dedicated to Trang Trinh Nguyen Binh Khiem

The memorial gallery contains a lot of valuable documents about the life and career of Trang Trinh. This site has a gravestone which was engraved with “Bach Van am ky” which tellls about the construction of Bach Van hermitage and the years of living in seclusion and teaching. The conifer garden is large with hundred-year-old trees creating a peaceful space where Trang Trinh practiced meditation, reciting poetry, receiving guests and teaching.





Trang Trinh Temple Festival, held to commemorate the 439th anniversary of the cultural celebrity Nguyen Binh Khiem.

A great ideologist of his time, Trang Trinh Nguyen Binh Khiem left behind many valuable literary works, including “Bach Van Thi tap”, “Bach Van quoc ngu thi tap”, and “Sam Trang Trinh”. His ideology is deeply rooted in humanism and patriotism, emphasizing morality and conscience in self-cultivation and education. His prophetic verses about the nation's fate have served as guiding principles for generations.

Every year, the relic site hosts numerous cultural and religious events, most notably the commemoration ceremony on the 28th day of the 12th lunar month, attracting thousands of locals and visitors. This festival not only honors his contributions but also fosters the transmission of traditional values and ethics to young generations.

In the framework of the festival, there will be a variety of traditional ceremonies, spiritual rituals, sports competitions, and cultural performances.

The relic site is under careful preservation by local authorities and residents. Many structures have been restored while maintaining their original ancient architecture. The site's management and protection are strictly enforced, ensuring a well-organized space for tourism and research.

With its immense historical, cultural, and artistic significance, the Nguyen Binh Khiem Relic Site stands as a source of pride for the people of Hai Phong and a valuable national treasure. Preserving and promoting its values play a crucial role in educating future generations about patriotism and respect for scholars.

Nguyen Binh Khiem was born in 1491 into a family with a strong Confucian tradition. As a child, he studied at Met Pagoda under the guidance of Master Tran Ong Soc. In 1535, he achieved the highest academic title of Trang Nguyen and was granted the title Trinh Tuyen Hau by the royal court. However, after seven years of serving as an official, he chose to return to his hometown, establishing the Bach Van hermitage to focus on self-cultivation and education. There, he mentored many distinguished students, including Phung Khac Khoan, Nguyen Du, and Luong Huu Khanh.