So Communal House’s Festival

16/06/2025

The people of So Village in Cong Hoa Commune, Quoc Oai District, Hanoi, come together each year on the eighth day of the second lunar month to joyfully celebrate their traditional village festival. Beyond honoring the village’s guardian deities, the event is a vibrant expression of their heritage and a meaningful opportunity to safeguard generations-old cultural values.

The palanquin procession heads toward the Ong and Ba Temples, where the parents of the village’s guardian saints are worshipped.

Nestled in the heart of the Doai Region, So Village is home to one of its most iconic landmarks, So Communal House, often hailed as “the finest heritage site of the Doai Region”. This architectural masterpiece has intricate wood carvings, elegantly curved roofs, and a serene, timeworn charm. Recognized as a national special historic site, the communal house stands as a proud symbol of the region’s rich cultural heritage and enduring craftsmanship.

On festival day, So Village bursts into life with the rhythmic beat of ceremonial drums, marking the beginning of the grand procession. The parade sets out from the communal house, winding its way to the temples of Ong and Ba which were dedicated to the parents of the village’s three guardian saints. Leading the procession is a kylin dance team, followed by fluttering five-element flags in a swirl of color. At the heart of it all is the sacred palanquin, solemnly carried by village men, as villagers line the streets in a shared sense of reverence and celebration.

After completing rituals at the temples, the procession returns to the communal house. Outside its gates, dragon and kylin dancers and drummers perform lively displays, praying for prosperity for the village. As the palanquin crosses into the courtyard, the formal incense offering and main worship ceremony begin.

The dragon dance delivers blessings to all participants on the festive day.

The sacred palanquin is carried into the communal house to begin the ceremonial rites.

The highlight of the festival is the sacred ritual led by village elders dressed in traditional attire. With deep respect, they offer prayers and tributes to the village's guardian saints, asking for peace, good weather, and bountiful harvests.

Village elders perform the solemn ritual of ancestral worship.

According to an ancient royal decree preserved at So Communal House, the village’s three guardian saints were brothers born on this land. Renowned for their strength and wisdom, they played a vital role in helping King Dinh Bo Linh unify the country during the time of the twelve warlords. In honor of their heroism, they were bestowed with the title “Three Great Generals”. After their passing, villagers built a temple in their memory, which eventually became today’s So Communal House.

A large number of villagers actively take part in the So Village Festival.

The So Village Festival is more than just a ceremonial event, it is a living tradition that bridges the past and present. Through time-honored rituals and customs, the festival fosters a strong sense of community and keeps the spirit of their local heritage alive.

Despite the changes brought by modern life, the people of So Village continue to honor their roots beneath the ancient roof of their communal house. This festival remains not only a cultural treasure of So Village, but also a cherished part of the spiritual heritage of the Doai Region and Vietnam as a whole.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi