Son Tra Peninsula's Red-shanked Douc Langur

03/06/2025

A stunning adult langur sits in the afternoon light. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Every year, as March and April arrive, the forests of Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang awaken with the brilliant yellow blossoms of the lim xet, or Yellow Phoenix, tree. This period of vibrant floral display coincides with the lush regrowth of the forest, where tender new shoots emerge, creating a natural buffet that attracts a variety of leaf-eating animals. Among these, the Red-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix nemaeus) stands out – a truly magnificent creature often hailed as the "queen of primates".

As spring arrives, the Son Tra forest bursts into the vibrant yellow of lim xẹt flowers. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Red-shanked douc langurs are primarily leaf-eaters, with leaves making up over 87% of their diet on the Son Tra Peninsula, particularly young leaves (over 66%). Fruits and seeds constitute about 10.2% of their intake, with the remainder being flowers, bark, or leaf stems.

A family of Red-shanked douc langurs playfully forages on a yellow-flowered tree. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

These striking langurs typically inhabit and move through the canopy layers of the forest. However, they are sometimes observed descending to the ground to drink water or ingest soil, likely as a means of supplementing their mineral intake.

The interesting expressions of the Son Tra Red-shanked douc langur. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The Red-shanked douc langur, a rare primate endemic to Indochina, is endangered according to both the Vietnam Red Data Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang harbors the largest known stable population, with over 1,300 individuals according to the GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Center.

Langurs mainly live in tall trees, but they sometimes come down to lower levels to adapt to the environment. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Interestingly, the Red-shanked douc langur is known by a variety of local names, reflecting its distinctive appearance and behavior. It is called the "seven-colored monkey" for its fur, the "soldier monkey" due to a beret-like head marking, and humorously the "hidden-head-exposed-tail" monkey for its habit of covering its face while leaving its tail visible.

Langurs live in troops led by a dominant male. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Our recent observations on Son Tra indicate a healthy reproductive rate within the Red-shanked douc langur population. Most troops currently include young offspring, and even larger groups often have several juveniles. This suggests that the langurs are thriving and adapting well to their environment in this area.

The Red-shanked douc langur is known for its beautiful fur and interesting expressions. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Observations spanning natural forest habitats and animal rescue centers suggest that Redshanked douc langurs are capable of reproducing throughout the year. However, a peak breeding season is typically observed during the dry months, potentially linked to the greater availability of food resources and more favorable climatic conditions for the development of young langurs.

A mother langur and her child. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

In Son Tra, the successful conservation of the Red-shanked douc langur population not only enriches the unique biodiversity of this nature reserve but also enhances its appeal for ecotourism, complementing the region's established strength in marine tourism.

Son Tra's abundant food sources not only provide good growth for langurs but also for many other animals, including monkeys. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP