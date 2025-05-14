Vietnam showcases Buddhist national treasures at Vesak 2025

For the first time, information and models of 87 Buddhist national treasures are on display at a Buddhist cultural exhibition within the framework of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition offers a comprehensive overview of Vietnamese Buddhist culture through aspects such as language, ceremonial robes, architecture, and heritage.

The replica of the Thousand-armed and Thousand-eyed Avalokiteshvara statue from Bao An Pagoda.

The replica of the Three Worlds Buddha statues from But Thap Pagoda (Bac Ninh).

The replica of the King-Buddha Tran Nhan Tong statue.

The replica of the 19-century Buddhist statue of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva with a thousand hands and a thousand eyes, a treasure of the Me So Pagoda.

The replica of the Quan Am Tong Tu (Avalokiteshvara bestowing children) statue from Mia Pagoda (Hanoi).

The replica of the Quan Am Toa Son (Sitting Avalokiteshvara) statue from Mia Pagoda (Hanoi).

Tại đây, công chúng được chiêm ngưỡng không gian tái hiện sinh động các yếu tố văn hóa Phật giáo như nghi lễ, pháp phục, nhạc cụ truyền thống, kinh sách, mộc bản, trà đạo, sắc phong, cùng hệ thống tranh ảnh, tư liệu quý hiếm.

The replica of the Three Worlds Buddha statues from Linh Ung Pagoda (Bac Ninh).

The replica of the Thousand-armed Avalokiteshvara statue from But Thap Pagoda (Bac Ninh).

The replica of the statue of Amitabha Buddha from Phat Tich Pagoda (Bac Ninh Province).

The replica of the statue of A Di Da (Amitabha) Tiep Dan from Vinh Nghiem Pagoda (Bac Giang).

The replica of the statue of Phap Van Buddha from Dau Pagoda (Bac Ninh).

The replica of the Tuyet Son Cave from Mia Pagoda (Duong Lam ancient Village - Hanoi).

The Tinh Do Tang (Pure Land Sutra) Collection, comprising 25 volumes, compiling over 120 works of sutras, treatises, commentaries, sub-commentaries, and annotations, as well as academic writings by renowned practitioners and scholars worldwide, along with a specialized Great Dictionary of the Pure Land.

The royal decree bestowed upon Xung Tue Chieu Huy Hien Tru Dai Thanh Phap Dien Phat.

A corner of the exhibition.

Samples of Vietnamese Buddhist robes on display at the exhibition.

Stupa - Base with embossed inscriptions.

Sutras and documents on Nguyen Dynasty paper, 19th – 20th centuries (Quan Su Pagoda - Hanoi).

Alongside the replicas are images, documents, and excerpts showcasing the value of Vietnam’s Buddhist national treasures.

Story: Son Nghia Photos: Le Minh/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh