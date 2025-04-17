Blooming Flowers amid Rocks

Peach blossoms displaying their colors by the porch of a Lo Lo house in Lo Lo Chai Village. Photo: Nguyen Thang/VNP

The Dong Van Stone Plateau, a region of unique geology, geomorphology, and climate, presents a striking contrast during springtime. While peach blossoms erupt in vibrant displays across other northern highlands like Mau Son, Bat Xat, Sa Pa, and Moc Chau, Dong Van's remain shrouded in mountain mist. Then, in a delayed burst of color, as those other blossoms fade, Dong Van's peach trees finally awaken, painting the rugged landscape with their delicate pink hues.

However, the timing of these blossoms remains unpredictable. They may awaken just after the Lunar New Year, around the Full Moon Festival, or even as late as the second lunar month. Their bloom depends not only on how harsh the winter has been but also on other mysterious forces of nature.

The Dong Van Stone Plateau's peach blossoms tell a story that words can only hint at. Though seemingly simple, with their five petals and golden pistils, their pink blooms possess a unique depth and strength. They are thicker, larger, and imbued with a richer hue, each petal a symbol of the trees' enduring struggle. They have weathered the plateau's unforgiving conditions: the lack of water and soil, the rocky terrain, and the extremes of summer and winter. This hardship shapes their character, transforming them from fragile flowers into resilient bursts of warmth against the mountain mist. In full bloom, each tree becomes a vibrant spectacle, a testament to life's tenacity in the face of adversity.

Along the “Hanh Phuc” (Happiness) Road (National Highway 4C), stretching from Ha Giang City through the four districts of the Dong Van Stone Plateau - Quan Ba, Yen Minh, Meo Vac, and Dong Van - the vibrant hues of peach blossoms paint the landscape. The trees form a continuous display, their vibrant glow flowing from one to the next. Peach blossoms bloom along the roadside, cling to sheer cliffs, sprout from stone fences and earthen walls, cascade over traditional tiled roofs, and brighten the solitude of hidden streams, wild forests, distant valleys, and precipitous mountain edges. Even at the foot of the Lung Cu Flag Tower, the deep pink of the plateau's peach blossoms stands out against the biting mountain wind.

Amidst the pink hues of peach blossoms, the pure white of plum and pear flowers adds to the breathtaking scenery. In the early days of the new year, visitors will feel as if they have stepped into a fairyland, where vast hills and valleys are blanketed in delicate white plum blossoms, painting a mesmerizing natural masterpiece.