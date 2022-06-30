Stella & the love for Vietnamese culture

Born in England, Stella has liked art since she was a young girl. In 1995, she came to Vietnam for the first time and was very eager to discover the cultural beauties of the East Asian people. The heritage and scenery in Vietnam attracted her in a very emotional way. Taking her memories of an emerging country that was reaching out for international integration back to the UK, Stella decided to learn Vietnamese. Her teacher was an officer working at the Vietnamese Embassy.

Becoming fluent in Vietnamese gave her an opportunity to understand more about Vietnam. In 2011, she decided to move to Vietnam to work and settle down in Hanoi. She was looking for a social organization where she could meet people of different nationalities to learn more about Vietnamese history and culture.

She encountered Friends of Vietnamese Heritage (FVH) which is a group of expats in love with Vietnamese culture. She first joined as a volunteer and then soon became the Vice President of FVH.