Pianist Bokyung Le & Her Love for “A Bouque of Vietnamese Flowers”

17/02/2025





Portrait of pianist Bokyung Lee. Combining Western classical music with Vietnamese folk tunes, her solo piano melodies stirred the entire auditorium. The audience not only enjoyed the grand and immortal sonatas of Ludwig Van Beethoven and the four Ballades composed for solo piano by Frédéric Chopin but also experienced a fresh interpretation of familiar Northern Vietnamese folk tunes on the piano in “A Bouquet of Vietnamese Flowers” by composer Dang Huu Phuc.



Composed exclusively for piano, “A Bouquet of Vietnamese Flowers” by Dang Huu Phuc profoundly resonates with international audiences exploring Vietnamese music. This work includes pieces such as Spring, Rain, Playful Glances, Butterflies and Flowers, and Rice Drum, all of which Bokyung Lee has performed in the United States and South Korea. Wherever she performs, she is warmly received. International audiences developed a newfound appreciation for Vietnamese folk music through her interpretations. What stood out even more was Bokyung Lee’s embrace of Vietnamese culture during her performances, wearing the traditional Ao dai. The sight of an international artist performing piano while dressed in a Vietnamese Ao dai surprised and delighted audiences. This rare act on international music stages demonstrates the depth of her love and understanding of Vietnamese culture, creating an endearing and creative connection. Bokyung Lee first came to Vietnam in 2016, performing at a Korean-Vietnamese concert. She has also participated in the charitable music program “Warm Scarves for Children” for three consecutive years as part of the annual “Autumn Love” charity concert series organized by the “Warm Scarves for Children Fund” in Vietnam.



With a degree in music education, Bokyung Lee had many opportunities to collaborate with artists from the Vietnam National Academy of Music and delve into Vietnamese music. She drew inspiration from the piano works of acclaimed Vietnamese pianist Dang Thai Son. However, she admitted that her first attempt at playing Vietnamese music was not easy; she had to “Vietnamize” her style to achieve the desired emotional resonance on the keys. “A Bouquet of Vietnamese Flowers” is a piano suite by Dang Huu Phuc that is both accessible and poetic. Simply playing the piece as written by the composer can profoundly touch the audience’s emotions. By fusing Vietnamese folk music with European classical music, Bokyung Lee created “Banquet on the Keyboard”, showcasing the elegance and creativity of Vietnamese folk music. During her performances in Vietnam, Bokyung Lee also engaged with Vietnamese youth, sharing her knowledge and exploring “Banquet on the Keyboard” together. Her ability to present “A Bouquet of Vietnamese Flowers” alongside masterpieces by Ludwig Van Beethoven and Frédéric Chopin enriched the musical experience for her audience. In the future, Bokyung Lee plans to continue performing “A Bouquet of Vietnamese Flowers” on international stages. This suite serves as a “spring melody,” bridging the cultural connection between South Korea and Vietnam./.

Bokyung Lee graduated from Seoul Arts High School, Gachon University (South Korea), and the University of Oregon (US); awarded “UO Outstanding Performer in a Keyboard Performance” for achieving the highest piano performance scores and the winner of the UO Concerto Competition (with Brahms’ Concerto No.1). When she graduated from the University of Oregon, she was honored with the “Outstanding Performer” award. Bokyung Lee has performed numerous solo and ensemble pieces and has taught as a member of music forums in the US, South Korea, and Vietnam.



Story: Bich Van Photos: Thanh Giang Translated by Hong Hanh