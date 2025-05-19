President Ho Chi Minh in the Hearts of the World

Comrade Nguyen Ai Quoc at the Tours Congress of establishing the French Communist Party in 1920.
.
Comrade Nguyen Ai Quoc with the delegation attending the Fifth Congress of the Comintern (Communist International) took place in Moscow in 1924.
President Ho Chi Minh warmly embraces President of the Republic of Cuba Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado on a friendly visit to Vietnam.
President Ho Chi Minh and delegates attending the 22nd Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union during a break.
President Ho Chi Minh and President of the Republic of Guinea, Sheku Turay.
President Ho Chi Minh warmly receives King Sisavang Vatthana of Laos.
President Ho Chi Minh, along with Premier Zhou Enlai and Deputy Premier Chen Yi, attend a meeting of 80,000 Hanoi residents welcoming the envoys of peace and friendship.
President Ho Chi Minh and First Secretary of the Czechoslovakia Communist Party and President Antonín Novotný sign the Vietnam-Czechoslovakia joint statement (Jan. 27, 1963).
President Ho Chi Minh warmly receives international delegations visiting Vietnam at the Presidential Palace.
President Ho Chi Minh receives Australian journalist Wilfred Burchett.