Advancing Inclusive Education and Leadership for People with Disabilities in Vietnam

17/03/2025

The "Advancing Inclusive Education and Leadership for All" event, organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam, is a deeply meaningful initiative aimed at promoting education and inclusion, not only in Vietnam but across the world.

“Advancing Inclusive Education and Leadership for All” is a meaningful message that UN agencies in Vietnam are working together to promote.

Currently, people with disabilities make up approximately 15% of the global population. In Vietnam, this figure is nearly 7%, amounting to around seven million people. Every day, they encounter significant challenges in education, employment, and social participation. However, despite these obstacles and societal biases, many individuals with disabilities have persevered, introducing groundbreaking initiatives and making valuable contributions to their communities.



International friends greet the Vietnamese disability community with open arms and warm smiles.

At the event, attendees not only gained deeper insights into inclusive education but also had the opportunity to hear directly from individuals with disabilities about their leadership roles in business, volunteer work, and healthcare. This platform celebrated their achievements, inspired greater inclusivity, and advocated for a more equitable society. Additionally, at the Green One UN House, visitors explored a unique Photovoice exhibition, featuring photographs that captured the resilience and daily lives of people with disabilities. Pauline Tamesis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, emphasized: “The United Nations in Vietnam is committed to systematically integrating the rights of people with disabilities into all aspects of its work. Let us work together to build a world that celebrates diversity and values every individual”.



Similarly, Matt Jackson, the UNFPA Representative in Vietnam, called for action, saying “Leadership begins with inclusion. Let’s empower people with disabilities, amplify their voices, and recognize their role in shaping our future. Together, we can support one another, overcome challenges, and build a more resilient world”.



The event also honored outstanding individuals from the disability community. Nguyen Thuy Chi, Deputy Director of Cham vao Xanh Enterprise said, “What I am most proud of is our upcycled fabric products, such as hair ties, keychains, and souvenirs are valued for their quality, not out of sympathy”. Currently, the enterprise has provided employment opportunities for over 40 workers with disabilities while maintaining a steady flow of orders. Another inspiring story came from Nguyen Hanh Ngan, a medical laboratory technician at Medlatec Hospital. Initially, her abilities were doubted due to a speech impairment caused by a short tongue, but she proved her skills through perseverance and dedication. Now, with over three years at the hospital, she stands as a powerful testament to resilience and determination.



Young, deaf individuals engaged in lively conversations with one another.

The deaf community communicates and shares through the language of signing.

The Green One UN House also featured a showcase of handcrafted products made by people with disabilities from Cham vao Xanh Enterprise and the Vietnam Association of the Deaf, drawing significant interest from visitors. Additionally, artistic performances by people with disabilities, including Nguyan Duc Thien (National Academy of Music), Nguyen Thao Dan (Vietnam Youth Academy), and Be Thi Bang (Member of the Vietnam Association of Disabled Youth) delivered deeply moving experiences to the audience.



The event concluded with a powerful message: 'Let’s join hands to build a barrier-free community where everyone, regardless of their circumstances or abilities, has the opportunity to grow and contribute to their fullest potential”.