Belgian artists’ Stilt Walking Performances in Vienam

06/05/2025

During their many visits to Vietnam, Belgian stilt-walking art troupes have brought special performances to festivals in Vietnam, contributing to the strengthening of the friendship between the two nations.

The Belgian stilt-walking artists wave to the people on both sides of the streets in Hue.

Stilt-walking has a long history in Belgium, dating back to the 14th century in the region of navigate the flooded streets, locals began walking on stilts. Over time, this practical solution transformed into a unique performing art, giving rise to world renowned troupes such as the Namur Stilt Art Troupe and the artistic ensemble De Steltenlopers van Merchtem.

In recent years, cultural exchange between Vietnam and Belgium has flourished, fostering a deeper collaboration. Noting the similarities in stilt-walking traditions between the two countries, Belgian artists have showcased their performances at the Hue Festival multiple times. Their breathtaking street performances have left a lasting impression on Vietnamese audiences and international visitors alike.



In 2024, the Royal Merchtem Stilt-Walking Troupe participated in a festival in Vietnam for the fifth time. For the people in Hue, the sight of Belgian stiltwalkers gracefully moving on towering stilts has become familiar and endearing, almost like seeing old friends. After each performance, the artists take time to experience local culture and cuisine, exploring iconic sites such as the Trang Tien Bridge, Khai Dinh’s Tomb, and the Perfume River. Special stilts, reaching up to five meters tall, are skillfully used by the artists.

Johan Vrijders, a member of the troupe, shared his excitement about performing in Vietnam for the first time, “I’ve been eagerly anticipating the festival, not just to perform, but also to explore this beautiful country, connect with its people, and immerse myself in its rich culture”.

Roger Daelemans, head of the Royal Merchtem Stilt-Walking Troupe, said, “We’ve participated in the Hue Festival many times, but each visit feels like a unique and special experience. The people of Hue are warm, friendly, and welcoming, and they have a deep appreciation for the art of stilt-walking”.