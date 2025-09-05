Radiant Vietnam – From Coffee Culture to National Legacy

As the world embraces sustainability and craves unique experiences, Vietnamese coffee is stepping beyond its role as a raw ingredient to showcase its true identity. From this vision came L’amant Café – a product of Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. (Gia Lai Province). More than a coffee brand, it was created to elevate Robusta and to share Vietnam’s rich cultural story, driven by the ambition to make Vietnamese coffee a lasting global heritage.

Panoramic view of Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd.’s coffee processing plant in Gia Lai. Photo: Files Since the first coffee seed took root in Vietnam, it has grown far beyond an agricultural crop to become part of the nation’s daily life, culture, and economy. Over the years, coffee has fueled Vietnam’s rise as a global powerhouse, which is now the world’s second-largest producer and the leading supplier of Robusta. From the Central Highlands, Robusta has emerged as a proud symbol of Vietnam’s agricultural strength and resilience. Vinh Hiep’s organic coffee farm in Gia Lai. Photo: Files Coffee cultivation model featuring different varieties at Vinh Hiep’s farm in Gia Lai. Photo: Files Ripe red coffee beans at Vinh Hiep’s organic farm in Gia Lai. Photo: Files Hand harvesting at Vinh Hiep’s coffee farm. Photo: Files

L’amant Café is positioned as a cultural ambassador, where tradition meets modernity. The iconic coffee filter, a symbol of cherished memories for generations, is reimagined by L’amant with clean standards, sustainable practices, refined packaging, and a global voice. Each cup is more than a beverage; it tells the story of sun-soaked basalt soil, of Gia Lai farmers devoted to their land, and of a transparent supply chain that allows Vietnamese coffee to stand proudly among the world’s finest.

What truly sets L’amant apart is its mission to restore Vietnamese Robusta to its original value. Once regarded as a mass-market coffee, Gia Lai’s Robusta has been elevated by Vinh Hiep into fine Robusta, internationally recognized for its superior quality and rich flavor. This is not just a product upgrade; it marks a turning point in how the world perceives Vietnamese coffee in the third-wave movement: still abundant in volume, yet now refined enough to stand proudly in the premium segment.

Freshly picked coffee beans being washed before drying. Photo: Files Coffee beans drying in the sun. Photo: Files Vinh Hiep’s coffee warehouse. Photo: Files Coffee samples in Vinh Hiep’s laboratory. Photo: Files

L’amant Café is built on strong ESG commitments - environmental, social, and governance. Beyond business growth, the brand embraces community responsibility by developing organic farms, reducing carbon emissions, protecting biodiversity, and improving farmers’ livelihoods. With this foundation, L’amant is more than a coffee brand; it is part of Vietnam’s journey toward sustainable development.

On the international stage, L’amant has left a strong impression at leading trade fairs and exhibitions. Its showcase, Vietnamese heartbeat, tells the story of Vinh Hiep’s rise from humble beginnings to the world’s top Robusta exporter. More than a business achievement, it reflects the spirit of a nation, resilient, creative, and unafraid to claim its place in the global market.

From Gia Lai to the world, Robusta carries a proud message: Vietnamese coffee is not only to be enjoyed, but to be celebrated. L’amant Café embodies this ambition, building a national brand in an industry with global impact.