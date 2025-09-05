Made in Vietnam
Radiant Vietnam – From Coffee Culture to National Legacy
As the world embraces sustainability and craves unique experiences, Vietnamese coffee is stepping beyond its role as a raw ingredient to showcase its true identity. From this vision came L’amant Café – a product of Vinh Hiep Co., Ltd. (Gia Lai Province). More than a coffee brand, it was created to elevate Robusta and to share Vietnam’s rich cultural story, driven by the ambition to make Vietnamese coffee a lasting global heritage.
Since the first coffee seed took root in Vietnam, it has grown far beyond an agricultural crop to become part of the nation’s daily life, culture, and economy. Over the years, coffee has fueled Vietnam’s rise as a global powerhouse, which is now the world’s second-largest producer and the leading supplier of Robusta. From the Central Highlands, Robusta has emerged as a proud symbol of Vietnam’s agricultural strength and resilience.
L’amant Café is positioned as a cultural ambassador, where tradition meets modernity. The iconic coffee filter, a symbol of cherished memories for generations, is reimagined by L’amant with clean standards, sustainable practices, refined packaging, and a global voice. Each cup is more than a beverage; it tells the story of sun-soaked basalt soil, of Gia Lai farmers devoted to their land, and of a transparent supply chain that allows Vietnamese coffee to stand proudly among the world’s finest.
What truly sets L’amant apart is its mission to restore Vietnamese Robusta to its original value. Once regarded as a mass-market coffee, Gia Lai’s Robusta has been elevated by Vinh Hiep into fine Robusta, internationally recognized for its superior quality and rich flavor. This is not just a product upgrade; it marks a turning point in how the world perceives Vietnamese coffee in the third-wave movement: still abundant in volume, yet now refined enough to stand proudly in the premium segment.
L’amant Café is built on strong ESG commitments - environmental, social, and governance. Beyond business growth, the brand embraces community responsibility by developing organic farms, reducing carbon emissions, protecting biodiversity, and improving farmers’ livelihoods. With this foundation, L’amant is more than a coffee brand; it is part of Vietnam’s journey toward sustainable development.
On the international stage, L’amant has left a strong impression at leading trade fairs and exhibitions. Its showcase, Vietnamese heartbeat, tells the story of Vinh Hiep’s rise from humble beginnings to the world’s top Robusta exporter. More than a business achievement, it reflects the spirit of a nation, resilient, creative, and unafraid to claim its place in the global market.
From Gia Lai to the world, Robusta carries a proud message: Vietnamese coffee is not only to be enjoyed, but to be celebrated. L’amant Café embodies this ambition, building a national brand in an industry with global impact.
In a world that increasingly values sustainability and cultural identity, the rise of L’amant Café shows that Vietnam is no longer just a supplier of raw crops, but a creator of added value rooted in health, culture, and heritage.
With every cup of L’amant, coffee lovers savor not only the rich flavors of sunlit basalt soil, but also a piece of Vietnam’s soul—a nation proudly rising on the world coffee map.
L’amant Café is participating in the Exhibition of National Achievements, themed “An 80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness,” taking place from August 28 to September 15, 2025, at the Vietnam National Exhibition Center (Dong Anh, Hanoi). The event gives visitors the opportunity to experience premium organic coffee. At L’amant’s booth, guests can savor refined flavors while also discovering modern organic production methods and the brand’s internationally recognized certifications.
By Le Minh/VNP - Translated by Nguyen Tuoi