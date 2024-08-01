Lumi Pioneers IoT/Smarthome Manufacturing in Vietnam

The Lumi Smart Factory, a new IoT/Smarthome device manufacturing facility, has opened its doors in the Thang Long 3 Industrial Park in Binh Xuyen, Vinh Phuc Province. This state-of-the-art factory stands as a testament to Vietnam's prowess in IoT device manufacturing on the global stage. Construction of the Lumi factory began in early 2022, encompassing a sprawling 6,000m2 with a total cost exceeding 100 billion dong (approximately 3,926 billion US dollars). Beyond producing smarthome and lighting devices, Lumi Smart Factory also manufactures high-tech IoT devices and provides ODM, OEM, and EMS services to domestic and international partners.



Panorama of Lumi Smart Factory. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Since its inception in April 2024, the factory has been operating at full capacity, with an annual design output of 1,000,000 smart home devices, 500,000 smart lighting devices, and millions of other IoT devices. As a leading Vietnamese electronics manufacturing facility adhering to international standards, Lumi Smart Factory boasts a sophisticated production management system. The production lines are equipped with cuttingedge technology, including solder paste printing machines, component picking robots, and 3D automated testing machines from Yamaha. The factory also utilizes highquality Heller soldering ovens from the USA and various ancillary materials and equipment from the US, Japan, and South Korea.

Every product emerging from the Lumi Smart Factory undergoes rigorous testing to ensure the highest levels of precision, reliability, stability, and aesthetics. Nguyen Duc Tai, CEO of Lumi Vietnam JSC, expressed his unwavering commitment to innovation and growth when he said: "Entering the nascent Vietnamese smarthome market presented a golden opportunity for us to seize the initiative and lead the way in IoT device manufacturing in Vietnam. I am confident that in the next 5-10 years, we will take pride in using Vietnamese products, just as Koreans and Japanese take pride in their own".

Echoing Tai's optimism, Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, shared his belief in Lumi's future success in the global IoT market, "Lumi has chosen a path that is full of challenges and obstacles, but I am confident that Lumi will achieve success like the world's tech giants and become a source of pride for Vietnam”./.

Partners and customers visit Lumi Smart Factory. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

Story: Bich Van Photos: Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh