Hanoi Launches Tourism-Focused Art Program

The Thang Long Song, Dance and Music Theater, a significant venue in downtown Hanoi, on the evening of July 30 launched a new art program developed to serve the tourism sector while contributing to the capital's cultural industries and night-time economy.

Artists perform at the event. Photo: VNA

According to the organisers, the Chuyen Ha Noi – Mot ngay rat Ha Noi (Hanoi stories – A truly Hanoi day) program is scheduled to be staged regularly at 8 p.m. every Friday at the theatre, located at 31–33 Luong Van Can street, Hoan Kiem ward. It is expected to become one of the city’s signature cultural attractions for both domestic and international visitors.

People's Artist Hoang Anh Tu performing at the program. Photo: VNA

The program portrays the rhythm of Hanoi's daily life from dawn to late evening through music, dance and theatrical performance, enhanced by modern stage technology. Familiar sounds from traditional Vietnamese instruments, including dan bau (monochord), dan tranh (16-string zither), bamboo flute and festival drums, blend with visual effects, lighting and live performances to capture different facets of the capital's charm.