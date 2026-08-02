Culture highlights
Hanoi Launches Tourism-Focused Art Program
According to the organisers, the Chuyen Ha Noi – Mot ngay rat Ha Noi (Hanoi stories – A truly Hanoi day) program is scheduled to be staged regularly at 8 p.m. every Friday at the theatre, located at 31–33 Luong Van Can street, Hoan Kiem ward. It is expected to become one of the city’s signature cultural attractions for both domestic and international visitors.
The program portrays the rhythm of Hanoi's daily life from dawn to late evening through music, dance and theatrical performance, enhanced by modern stage technology. Familiar sounds from traditional Vietnamese instruments, including dan bau (monochord), dan tranh (16-string zither), bamboo flute and festival drums, blend with visual effects, lighting and live performances to capture different facets of the capital's charm.
A highlight is its open performance space, featuring a range of interactive activities that allow audiences to engage directly with the performances. Before the show, visitors are treated to lotus tea, traditional pastries and local delicacies, creating a more immersive cultural experience.
The production is the latest high-quality of its kind commissioned by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports. It reflects the city's drive to encourage public arts institutions to proactively develop distinctive, high-quality cultural products that integrate culture with tourism and economic development.
According to the department, the theatre's location in the Old Quarter, close to the Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area, makes it well positioned to become an evening cultural destination for tourists.
Through this production, the theatre aims to establish a regular performance schedule while expanding cooperation with travel agencies, hotels and service providers to make the programme a regular stop on visitors' journeys through Hanoi./.