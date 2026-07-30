Moscow Museum Strengthens Vietnam-Russia Cultural Ties

Hundreds of artefacts representing different periods of Vietnamese history have been added through cultural exchanges, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of Vietnamese art in Russia. Photo: VNA

Hundreds of artefacts representing different periods of Vietnamese history have been added through cultural exchanges, creating one of the most comprehensive collections of Vietnamese art in Russia. Photo: VNA

Buddhist wooden sculptures from the 17th to 19th centuries, including statues of the Infant Buddha, the Reclining Buddha and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, are on display. Photo: VNA

Among its diverse collections, the Vietnamese gallery stands out as a vibrant showcase of the country's history, traditions and artistic achievements, offering visitors a deeper understanding of Vietnam's cultural identity.

Established on October 30, 1918, the museum began building its Vietnamese collection in the early 1970s, when cultural and diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union were expanding rapidly. Over the decades, the collection has grown through cultural exchanges, donations and research cooperation, becoming one of the most extensive collections of Vietnamese art and artefacts in Russia.

A carved ivory work on display. Photo: VNA

Buddhist wooden sculptures from the 17th to 19th centuries, including statues of the Infant Buddha, the Reclining Buddha and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva, are on display. Photo: VNA

A remarkable lacquer artwork depicting the Legend of Hoan Kiem Lake, collected in the late 1970s, is regarded as one of the museum's finest examples of Vietnam's 20th-century lacquer art. Photo: VNA

The collection also features household objects, ancestral worship items and furnishings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, offering insights into everyday life in traditional Vietnamese families. Photo: VNA

Russian young visitors to the museum. Photo: VNA

Today, the gallery features hundreds of objects reflecting different periods of Vietnam's history and the diversity of its cultural traditions. From lacquer paintings and ceramics to bronze sculptures, folk artworks and religious objects, the exhibits highlight the creativity and craftsmanship of Vietnamese artisans across generations. Beyond preserving these valuable artefacts, the museum serves as a bridge connecting the people of Vietnam and Russia through culture. By introducing the beauty and depth of Vietnamese heritage to a wider audience, it continues to foster mutual understanding, strengthen cultural exchanges, and deepen the longstanding friendship between the two nations.