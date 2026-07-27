TV Program Commemorates War Invalids and Martyrs Day

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and other Party and State leaders attended the programme at the Hanoi location; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the programme at Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and other delegates pay respect to martyrs at the programme at the Hanoi location. Photo: VNA

The program was implemented by Vietnam Television in coordination with agencies and localities, aiming to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs and those who contributed to the revolution.

The organisers present a photo of a martyr to his family members during the program at Hanoi location. Photo: VNA

Delegates attend the programme at Hanoi location. Photo: VNA

Art performances of the program at Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The front row of seats at the "Shining Starts Leading the Way” televised program is reserved to commemorate fallen heroes and martyrs, with backpacks and mementos of soldiers respectfully placed on each seat. Photo: VNA