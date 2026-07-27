TV Program Commemorates War Invalids and Martyrs Day

A television (TV) program titled “Shining Starts Leading the Way” was held in in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Tuyen Quang, and Quang Tri on July 26 evening to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and other Party and State leaders attended the programme at the Hanoi location; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the programme at Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City.
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and other delegates pay respect to martyrs at the programme at the Hanoi location. Photo: VNA
The program was implemented by Vietnam Television in coordination with agencies and localities, aiming to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs and those who contributed to the revolution.
The organisers present a photo of a martyr to his family members during the program at Hanoi location. Photo: VNA
Delegates attend the programme at Hanoi location. Photo: VNA
Art performances of the program at Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA
The front row of seats at the "Shining Starts Leading the Way” televised program is reserved to commemorate fallen heroes and martyrs, with backpacks and mementos of soldiers respectfully placed on each seat. Photo: VNA
A performance at the Quang Tri location. Photo: VNA
VNA/VNP