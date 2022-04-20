Dr. Nguyen Thuy Anh, an affectionate inspiration

After 12 years of helping children with their reading habits and making it her lifelong passion, Doctor of Education Nguyen Thuy Anh was voted onto Forbes Magazines’ list of 20 inspirational women in 2021.

Returning to Vietnam after 17 years studying in Russia, Dr. Thuy Anh was in awe of the “shedding-skin” changes in her homeland. She found herself truly concerned about parent’s worries and distress over their children’s education.

Passionate about her role as a trained educator, Dr. Thuy Anh believed she had to do something to ease the challenging parental journey, at least for her own friends at first.

In 2010, the Reading with Children Club was born out of this passion. The club's slogan clearly showed the founder's mission and desire: "Read books with your children - grow up with your children".

The first gathering received registrations from 200 families. Since then, the club has become a "common home" for many children. From reading by topic to large gatherings with guests, writers and poets, the reading sessions were planned with consideration by Dr. Thuy Anh to encourage the love of reading in children and to also foster imagination, creativity, empathy and confidence in them.

