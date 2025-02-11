Quyen Thien Dac, the Maverick of Vietnamese Jazz

A Musical Journey



Quyen Thien Dac, the son of renowned saxophonist Quyen Van Minh, has always credited his father for guiding him along his artistic path.

At just 11 years old, Dac began his rigorous training on the saxophone, dedicating countless hours to mastering his breathing techniques, a fundamental skill for the instrument. For an entire year, he focused solely on building his foundation, practicing diligently without indulging in any other pursuits.

In 1995, he became the youngest musician to perform with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra - a significant milestone and a turning point in his musical journey.



Quyen Thien Dac performed alongside the Dan Do group, showcasing instruments crafted from bamboo. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

As Quyen Thien Dac’s opportunities to perform grew, he gradually discovered his true calling in the world of music. Yet, his strong-willed nature compelled him to go beyond simply following in others’ footsteps and instead carve out a distinct identity of his own.

This journey was fraught with challenges, chief among them stepping out from the shadow of his father, a celebrated figure who had ushered in a golden era of music, and meeting the high standards set by his mentors, masters of both traditional Vietnamese and jazz music who had guided him both domestically and abroad.



The moment when Dac loses himself in the music is truly magical. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

"Quyen Van Minh, father of artist Quyen Thien Dac, is a pioneer in integrating jazz with the rich musical traditions of Vietnam’s regions. In 1994, he composed three notable pieces: Ngau Hung Tay Nguyen (inspired by the melodies of the Central Highlands), Van Vuong (drawing from the traditional Quan họ folk style), and Tieng Khen Goi Ban (influenced by the sounds of the Northwest region)."

Every phase of his musical journey was marked by serious investment. Yet, it wasn’t until Quyen Thien Dac synthesized these experiences to create something entirely new that he could proudly declare he was playing his own Vietnamese jazz, a genre that uniquely represented him.

“Music brings me happiness. When I play, I feel immense joy, and I want to share that positive energy with my audience,” Dac said.



Preparing for the program "Father and Son”. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

Vietnamizing Jazz



For Dac, music is not just a craft, it is a mission. His goal is clear, to develop jazz in Vietnam and pioneer a unique genre he envisions as Vietnamese Jazz.

According to Quyen Thien Dac, while jazz has grown significantly in Vietnam, it remains a challenge for Vietnamese musicians to match the level of mastery achieved by their American and European counterparts. “The only way for Vietnamese jazz artists, including myself, is to find a unique and different direction,” he said.

A duet by artist Quyen Thien Dac and his father. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

The musicians open the program with an international jazz piece. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

The foundation lies in traditional Vietnamese music, a rich reservoir of inspiration for crafting a distinctive musical language. By merging the improvisational essence of jazz with the nuances of local musical traditions, Dac envisions the emergence of a truly unique identity. However, he acknowledges that this transformation is not a solo endeavor. It demands a collective effort and time, potentially spanning one or two generations to fully come to fruition.

This vision was inspired by his father, Quyen Van Minh, who pioneered the fusion of jazz with Vietnamese folk elements in 1994. His compositions, such as "Ngau Hung Tay Nguyen" (Improvisation on Central Highlands Themes), "Van Vuong" (Lingering Love) based on Quan ho folk songs, and "Tieng Khen Goi Ban" (The Call of the Flute) inspired by Northwest melodies, laid the groundwork for experimenting with regional Vietnamese music in jazz.

Building on this foundation, Quyen Thien Dac has released works that further this legacy. In 2003, he produced Vietnam - "Bong Dang Que Huong" (Vietnam - Silhouettes of the Homeland), featuring his original compositions. In 2011, he created the album A Oi in Sweden. More recently, he launched the Vietnamese Kids Song’s Book project, which reimagines timeless Vietnamese children’s songs like "Chim Vanh Khuyen", "Chu Ech Con", and "Bac Kim Thang" through jazz arrangements, connecting generations through music.

The audience immersed themselves in the jazz atmosphere of "Father and Son”. Photo: Tran Thanh Giang/VNP

After years of studying under masters in the heartlands of jazz, such as the United States and Europe, Quyen Thien Dac returned to Vietnam. Initially collaborating with his father, and now performing alongside musicians of his generation, he has sought to merge jazz with the unique traditional musical elements of Vietnam.

Dac’s ambition to contribute to Vietnamese music extends beyond simply popularizing jazz in his homeland. He aspires to imbue this specialized genre with a distinctly Vietnamese spirit by incorporating unique folk elements, thereby elevating the status of Vietnamese jazz on the global stage.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



