Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien - Innovator for the Community

06/05/2025

Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien, Vice Director of the Institute of Health Science and Technology at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, is a name synonymous with impactful contributions to the community. This talented scientist has spearheaded the development of over 40 commercialized inventions and 10 crucial products that supported Vietnam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. His latest achievement, with co-researcher Associate Prof., Dr. Tran Thuong Quang, is REVIVE BK, a gel offering relief to patients with bone and joint diseases. Dr. Kien's relentless pursuit of innovation serves as an inspiration for aspiring young scientists.

Meeting Dr. Kien, even after his name has become well-known in the scientific community, reveals a man of simplicity, humor, and a burning passion for science. Now at the peak of his career, he exudes a sense of maturity and practicality, alongside an even stronger determination to pursue his chosen path.

Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien, Vice Director of the Institute of Health Science and Technology - Hanoi University of Science and Technology, meeting with the biomedical materials team to explore market opportunities for faculty research products. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Graduating with a BA degree in Electronics from Hanoi University of Science and Technology in 1999, he went on to earn a Master's in Telecommunications Electronics from the same university in 2002, and a Ph.D. in 2008 from Shibaura Institute of Technology, Japan. He first gained recognition in 2010 when an energysaving device for fluorescent tube lights, developed with colleagues, won several major domestic awards.

Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien and his students are developing an application using virtual reality technology to measure the recovery progress of stroke patients. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

However, his true calling was biomedical engineering, a relatively new field in Vietnam. Undeterred by the challenges, Dr. Kien's passion, curiosity, creativity, and dedication led him to become a pioneer in establishing the Department of Electronics Technology and Biomedical Engineering, contributing valuable products and solutions to the community. His innovative work earned him a place in the Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) program, organized by the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK) and funded by the Newton Fund, which supports young scientists in commercializing their research and addressing socioeconomic challenges.

Dr. Kien's primary motivation is to ensure that scientific products have real-world applications, are accepted by the market, and ultimately improve people's lives. The two years of the COVID-19 pandemic were a particularly memorable period for him and his research team. "We often worked until 2 or 3 in the morning discussing technical solutions," Dr. Kien recalls, "and then spent the day building circuits and machines for hospitals. We created over 10 different product lines, including anti-droplet intubation chambers, hand sanitizers, automatic temperature measurement devices, and COVID-19 disinfection machines, which effectively supported healthcare workers and the public. Despite the hardships, it was incredibly rewarding for us as scientists and engineers to create products that were so effectively applied and benefited the community".

According to Dr. Kien, science and technology play an increasingly important role in community healthcare in particular, and the development of biomedical engineering in Vietnam in general. In recent years, Vietnamese science and technology have also made significant strides, and this has been evidenced by many good healthcare products, such as the REVIVE BK pain relief and musculoskeletal recovery gel, developed by the research team of the Institute of Health Science and Technology, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, or the SARS-CoV-2 disinfection product for enclosed spaces developed during the pandemic.

Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien presenting the COVID-19 disinfecting machine developed by him and his colleagues during the pandemic. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

His dedication to research has led to numerous projects, including the development of rapid meat quality testing devices, handheld devices for detecting chemical contamination in fruits and vegetables, and rehabilitation devices for stroke patients. He continues to pursue important research in the medical field, participates in numerous research projects and publications, and has authored several widely used textbooks.



Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Nguyen Phan Kien is a dedicated teacher, inspiring passion and creativity in the next generation of scientists. His contributions are invaluable to the advancement of Vietnamese science and technology./.

Story: Dang Huyen Photos: Tat Son/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh