Trieu Trung Kien Blazing a New Trail for Cai Luong

13/03/2025

People's Artist Trieu Trung Kien, Director of the Vietnam Cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) Theater, is indeed a highly respected figure in the Vietnamese arts scene, known for his efforts in reforming and adapting Cai luong to meet the changing needs of contemporary life.

People's Artist Trieu Trung Kien, Director of the Vietnam Cai luong (Vietnamese reformed opera) Theater.

Like other traditional Vietnamese art forms, Cai luong faces the challenge of adapting to contemporary audience demands. People's Artist Trieu Trung Kien believes that while audiences are ready for Cai luong, they expect a higher level of artistry and engagement. Therefore, Cai luong must be innovative to adapt to new situations. Specifically, professionals in this field must embrace innovative approaches, exploring and boldly experimenting to discover effective methods.

People's Artist Trieu Trung Kien directs the actors in staging the play.

To realize this vision, Kien has embarked on a series of bold experiments, pushing the boundaries of traditional Cai luong. To initiate the reform of Cai luong, Trieu Trung Kien has had many experimental projects to “renew” Cai luong, such as "Huyen su Viet" (Vietnamese History), which daringly combined Cai luong with circus elements."Ngan nam may trang" (Thousands of White Clouds), explored the fusion of Cai luong with other traditional Vietnamese musical forms like Cheo, Xam, and Ca Hue, creating a richer and more diverse soundscape. "Hung dong" (Dawn) made waves by integrating Cai luong with the energy of 9X street music, featuring rock, jazz, and hip-hop from the HUB music club, bringing a distinctly youthful vibe to the stage and creating a dynamic and unexpected theatrical experience.

Especially, Kien's latest experimental project, "Canh cua khep ho” (Ajar Door) has resonated with audiences, exploring contemporary themes like artificial intelligence (AI) and science fiction within the traditional Cai luong art form.

In developing "Canh cua khep ho" for the Vietnam Cai luong Theater, Kien and playwright Hoang Song Viet intended the play as a test for the Cai luong stage. "We in the profession always strive to experiment and expand the possibilities of Cai luong," shared Kien, "working to preserve and promote this art form so that it reaches a wider audience".

Bringing "Canh cua khep ho" to the Cai luong stage required overcoming significant hurdles. Kien and his team struggled to imagine how to integrate themes of AI and science fiction into the traditional art form, and the project was often in doubt. Ultimately, their determination prevailed.

"Canh cua khep ho” bridges the traditional and the modern, using the language of classic art forms to tell its story while incorporating contemporary music and a fresh approach to Cai luong musical arrangements.

"Canh cua khep ho" employed technology, including visuals, sound, and lighting, to create a dynamic and visually stunning stage. "We're aiming to connect with younger audiences by incorporating contemporary artistic elements-music, visual arts, stage design, and costumes-into our work," Kien explained. "This will be our focus in future projects and plays".

People's Artist Trieu Trung Kien gets the audience involved by inviting them to act out scenes from the play.

According to Kien, despite difficulties, the artists love their craft and are committed to maintaining and developing Cai luong.

Kien emphasizes Cai luong's potential for growth, noting its inherent adaptability, ability to integrate diverse influences, and capacity for transformation. These qualities enable it to incorporate the most valuable aspects of contemporary world theater, enriching its artistic language and ensuring its continued relevance.

According to Kien, when Cai luong becomes more globally integrated and reaches a comparable level with world theater, a counter-trend emphasizing cultural identity will emerge. Young people will likely seek to reconnect with traditional values, honoring their heritage. This, Kien believes, makes the revival of Vietnamese national culture and art a real possibility, provided that traditional and folk art forms prioritize preservation./.





Story: Thao Vy Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh