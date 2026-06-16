Dak R’mang Weekly Market Preserves Mong Cultural Identity

Tourists experience wearing traditional Hmong costumes at the Dak R'mang market. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the market has also become an attractive destination for tourists seeking to experience the unique cultural life of the Mong ethnic community in the Central Highlands.

The market was formed about 20 years ago following the migration of Mong families from northern mountainous provinces to the Central Highlands. Over time, Dak R'mang market has developed into more than a place for buying and selling agricultural products and daily necessities. It has become a cultural gathering space where traditional customs, costumes, cuisine, and community ties are preserved and passed down to younger generations.

Trading activities at the Dak R'mang market. Photo: VNA

Men men, a dish made from corn flour, is a traditional food of the Hmong people, often sold at the Dak R'mang market. Photo: VNA



One of the most distinctive features of the market is the colorful traditional attire worn by Mong women and men. Bright embroidered skirts, handmade accessories, and traditional musical instruments create a vibrant cultural atmosphere that attracts many visitors and photographers. Local specialties such as corn wine, vegetables, fruits, brocade products, and traditional dishes are also popular among tourists exploring the market.

Known as a “love market,” Dak R'mang is not only a trading place but also a social and cultural meeting point for young people. Many come to the market to meet friends, exchange songs played on traditional flutes, and strengthen community bonds. These cultural activities contribute to preserving the unique identity of the Mong people amid rapid social and economic changes.

Various agricultural tools are on display at the Dak R'mang market. Photo: VNA

Spices characteristic of the northern mountainous region are sold by the Mong ethnic group at the Dak R'mang market. Photo: VNA



Today, local authorities are investing in infrastructure and linking the market with community-based tourism development. Roads, public spaces, and tourism services are gradually being improved to better serve visitors while supporting local livelihoods. The development of Dak R'mang market as a cultural tourism destination is helping promote the image of the western region of Lam Dong province, while creating sustainable economic opportunities for ethnic minority communities in the Central Highlands.