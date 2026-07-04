Lighting Up 50 Years of Ho Chi Minh City

04/07/2026

The building glows with graphic projections featuring Dong Son bronze drum motifs blended with majestic mountain landscapes. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026) marked a milestone of profound historical significance. To commemorate the occasion, Ho Chi Minh City presented one of its most spectacular cultural events ever staged: a large-scale 3D mapping light show projected onto the façade of the City People’s Committee headquarters.

The words “Ho Chi Minh City” stretch across the historic façade, affirming the city’s position as an internationally integrated metropolis. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Held over two evenings, July 1 and 2, the event attracted thousands of residents and visitors to the city center. More than a visual spectacle, the program vividly retraced the city’s proud historical journey while highlighting the transformation of Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, dynamic, and globally connected metropolis.

Under the night sky, the century-old headquarters building, an architectural landmark known for its European-style design, was transformed into a giant canvas of light and motion. Advanced projection technology blended seamlessly with the building’s classical reliefs and arches, creating striking visual effects that blurred the boundaries between past and present. At times, the structure appeared wrapped in radiant colors; at others, it resembled a flowing stream of light cascading across the façade.

Residents and visitors gather to enjoy the artistic light show in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Centered on the theme “Innovation and Integration,” the show led audiences through a rich cultural and emotional journey. The opening chapter, “Echoes of Dai Viet,” celebrated Vietnam’s heritage through iconic images such as Dong Son bronze drums, Lac birds soaring across the sky, and traditional Hat Boi theatrical masks. Projected vividly onto the historic façade, these cultural symbols brought the spirit of Vietnamese tradition to life while reminding viewers of the nation’s enduring roots and identity.

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles in a spectacular artistic light show. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The program then moved into “The Era of Aspiration,” portraying the youthful energy and dynamic growth of contemporary Ho Chi Minh City. Modern graphic visuals, vibrant dance performances, and electronic music captured the pulse of a rapidly developing urban center. The appearance of neighboring localities within the city’s expanding development space highlighted its increasingly important regional role. Illuminated greetings and the words “Ho Chi Minh City” projected across the façade conveyed the image of an open, welcoming, and globally connected metropolis.

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles in a spectacular artistic light show. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles in a spectacular artistic light show. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles in a spectacular artistic light show. Photo: Nguyen Luan/VNP

The immersive visual effects were further enhanced by live artistic performances and a powerful musical soundtrack, creating an atmosphere that was both festive and deeply moving. Throughout the two evenings, thousands of residents and visitors gathered in front of the iconic building and the statue of President Ho Chi Minh, raising their phones to capture memorable moments. Families, young people, and elderly spectators alike shared in a celebration filled with pride, unity, and hope.



More than a commemorative event, the light show offered a vivid portrait of Ho Chi Minh City today, a city rich in history, dynamic in spirit, and confidently moving toward the future.

By Nguyen Luan/VNP