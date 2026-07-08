Khmer Dance Keeps Tradition Alive in Modern Vietnam

In Khmer pagodas across the Mekong Delta, the vibrant beats of the Chhay-dam drums, the resonant melodies of the Pinn Peat ensemble, graceful folk dances, and the expressive masked Robam dance-drama remain integral to community life, reflecting a rich cultural heritage that has been preserved for centuries.

For the Khmer people, these performing arts are far more than forms of entertainment. They are closely intertwined with religious ceremonies, traditional festivals, and important community events, serving as a living expression of history, spirituality, and collective identity. Every rhythm, movement, and costume carries stories and values that have been passed down from one generation to the next.

Today, many Khmer pagodas have become vibrant cultural spaces where experienced artisans and performers teach music and dance to children and young people. Through regular rehearsals and performances, younger generations not only develop artistic skills but also gain a deeper understanding of their cultural roots and traditions. Their enthusiasm reflects a growing awareness of the importance of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage in an increasingly modern and interconnected world.

Local authorities and cultural organizations have also supported preservation efforts by organizing festivals, performances, and cultural exchanges that showcase Khmer arts to wider audiences. These activities help promote greater appreciation of the community’s unique traditions while encouraging cultural tourism and strengthening intercultural understanding.

As Vietnam continues to develop and integrate globally, the Khmer community remains committed to preserving its distinctive cultural identity. The enduring sounds of the Pinn Peat orchestra, the rhythmic energy of the Chhay-dam drums, and the elegance of traditional Khmer dance stand as living symbols of a heritage that continues to inspire pride, connect generations, and enrich Vietnam’s diverse cultural landscape.