Ho Chi Minh City Images Illuminate Seoul to Mark 50 years of Bearing Late President's Name

The images are displayed on large electronic billboards in some of Seoul's busiest commercial and tourist areas, including Gangnam and Myeongdong. Photo: Truong Giang/VNA

Running daily from 7 am to 10 pm, the initiative is carried out through cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and its international sister cities, including Seoul, to promote itself as a dynamic, modern, globally integrated city with a rich cultural identity to Korean people and international visitors.



The images are displayed on large electronic billboards in some of Seoul's busiest commercial and tourist areas, including Gangnam and Myeongdong. Photo: Truong Giang/VNA

The images are displayed on large electronic billboards in some of Seoul's busiest commercial and tourist areas, including Gangnam and Myeongdong, where they are expected to reach large numbers of local residents and international tourists.



The promotional campaign forms part of Ho Chi Minh City's external relations programme to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, promote the images of both the southern metropolis and Vietnam, and further deepen cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Korean localities.

The images are displayed on large electronic billboards in some of Seoul's busiest commercial and tourist areas, including Gangnam and Myeongdong. Photo: Truong Giang/VNA

The RoK is one of the leading economic, investment and tourism partners of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam in general. Over the years, the Vietnamese locality has established cooperative and sister-city relationships with many Korean localities, including Seoul, laying a foundation for boosting economic, trade, cultural, educational cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.



The screenings in cities around the world, including those in the RoK, demonstrate the effectiveness of Ho Chi Minh City's international partnership network in advancing its foreign affairs./.