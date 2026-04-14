Exploring our land
Cu Lao Cham - Hidden Gem in the East Sea
Recognized by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, Cu Lao Cham is celebrated for its diverse ecosystem and well-preserved natural habitats. Coral reefs thrive beneath its clear waters, while dense forests blanket the hills, creating a harmonious balance between land and sea. Local conservation efforts, including a commitment to reducing plastic waste, have helped maintain the islands’ pristine environment.
Beyond its ecological value, Cu Lao Cham offers an authentic glimpse into the daily life of a coastal fishing community. On Hon Lao, the largest island, visitors can wander through quiet villages, observe fishermen at work, and explore historical and spiritual landmarks such as Hai Tang Pagoda, which dates back several centuries. The slower pace of life here provides a refreshing contrast to the bustle of nearby urban centers.
The ideal time to visit is from March to August, when the weather is sunny and the sea is calm, making it perfect for outdoor activities such as snorkeling, diving, and island-hopping. During these months, the waters reveal their remarkable clarity, showcasing vibrant marine life beneath the surface.
With its natural beauty, cultural depth, and strong commitment to sustainability, Cu Lao Cham stands out not only as a travel destination but also as a model for responsible tourism in Vietnam.