Cu Lao Cham - Hidden Gem in the East Sea

Pristine beach with white sand and blue sea in Cu Lao Cham. Photo: VNA

Recognized by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve, Cu Lao Cham is celebrated for its diverse ecosystem and well-preserved natural habitats. Coral reefs thrive beneath its clear waters, while dense forests blanket the hills, creating a harmonious balance between land and sea. Local conservation efforts, including a commitment to reducing plastic waste, have helped maintain the islands’ pristine environment.

In contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city, Cu Lao Cham welcomes visitors with crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sandy beaches like Bai Ong and Bai Chong, and dense old-growth forests. Photo: VNA

In contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city, Cu Lao Cham welcomes visitors with crystal-clear turquoise waters, pristine white sandy beaches like Bai Ong and Bai Chong, and dense old-growth forests. Photo: VNA

Clear turquoise blue water at Cu Lao Cham. Photo: VNA

Beyond its ecological value, Cu Lao Cham offers an authentic glimpse into the daily life of a coastal fishing community. On Hon Lao, the largest island, visitors can wander through quiet villages, observe fishermen at work, and explore historical and spiritual landmarks such as Hai Tang Pagoda, which dates back several centuries. The slower pace of life here provides a refreshing contrast to the bustle of nearby urban centers.

The ideal time to visit is from March to August, when the weather is sunny and the sea is calm, making it perfect for outdoor activities such as snorkeling, diving, and island-hopping. During these months, the waters reveal their remarkable clarity, showcasing vibrant marine life beneath the surface.

Fishing boats on Cu Lao Cham. Photo: VNA

Cu Lao Cham is a cluster of 8 small islands stretching in a lush green arc across the East Sea. Photo: VNA

From Cua Dai wharf in Hoi An ancient town to Cham Island, tourists travel in about 20 minutes by speedboat. Photo: VNA

A visitor learns about local marine biodiversity at Cu Lao Cham. Photo: VNA

With its natural beauty, cultural depth, and strong commitment to sustainability, Cu Lao Cham stands out not only as a travel destination but also as a model for responsible tourism in Vietnam.