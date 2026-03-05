VinFast India earns “New Entrant of the Year” honour at FASTER Awards 2026

A corner of VinFast factory in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo: VNA

The award is organised by a federation of leading automotive journalists and industry experts in India to honour brands that have made outstanding contributions in vehicle performance, design, and technology, and their contributions to the green mobility transition in India.



VinFast impressed the judging panel with its clear development strategy and strong commitment to promoting sustainable mobility in the South Asian country, highlighted by the development of a modern manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, accompanied by a clear localisation roadmap and a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem.



These efforts have enabled VinFast India to build solid trust with local consumers in a short period of market presence.



At FASTER Awards this year, VinFast was also honoured with the “Communications Team of the Year 2026” title, in recognition of its effective communications strategy and well-structured market approach amid intensifying competition in India’s automotive industry.



The double win at the FASTER Awards brings VinFast’s total number of awards in the Indian market to nearly 20, reflecting strong recognition from industry experts for both brand stature and product quality.



Previously, VinFast was named “Investor of the Year” by Nanayam Vikatan magazine and received the “EV Manufacturer of the Year” title at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025. Its EV models have also won awards at several prestigious events, with VF 7 was honored as “Electric SUV of the Year” at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026, while VF 6 won “Value for Money Car of the Year” at the Autocar India Awards 2026.



According to a VinFast India representative, the award acknowledges the company’s efforts to develop safe and practical electric vehicles tailored to the demands of Indian consumers, while supporting the country’s transition toward sustainable mobility.



VinFast is also strengthening its presence in India by expanding its distribution network and building a nationwide system of showrooms and service partners. Its two electric SUV models, VF 6 and VF 7, recently received five-star safety ratings under Bharat NCAP, reinforcing the brand’s position in India’s electric vehicle market./.