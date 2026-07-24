Vietnamesse, Chinesse Parties’ mutual learning makes bilateral ties more substantive: scholar

A view of the seminar. Photo: VNA



Responding to a question raised by the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent at a seminar hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association in Beijing on July 23, Prof. Zheng Huan from the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, said closer exchanges and practical cooperation will help deepen relations between the two countries.



He noted that the two Parties enjoy a close relationship, often described as one between “comrades and brothers.”



Following the state visit to China by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in April, the two Parties and countries have made progress in building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, with new initiatives.



The scholar said China has paid particular attention to the 14th National Congress of the CPV held earlier this year, which conducted a comprehensive review of Vietnam’s reforms and historical lessons associated with its key opening-up efforts over the past four decades.



This process has generated important theoretical innovations, including new perspectives on the overall theory of opening-up and the concept of a socialist-oriented market economy, the scholar said, adding that the deep friendship between the two Parties is closely linked to their longstanding exchanges, which stem from the shared socialist nature.



Zheng stressed that the CPV and the CPC have maintained direct interactions, particularly in relation to their respective theories of reform and the formulation of many current policies, enabling them to learn from each other’s experience.



China has also learned many good things from the CPV, he said, expressing his belief that closer exchanges, particularly between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, especially after the CPV’s 14th National Congress, will help elevate mutual learning and practical cooperation between the two Parties to a deeper level.



This, the scholar added, will also contribute to making China-Vietnam relations more concrete and substantive./.