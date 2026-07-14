Vietnamese students shine at int'l mathematics competition in Japan

Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu poses for a commemorative photo with a delegation of Vietnamese students. Photo: Xuan Giao/VNA



The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a meeting with the students on July 14 to congratulate them after they completed the competition, which took place from July 10-14 and attracted more than 1,100 contestants from 26 countries and territories.



The Vietnamese team won two Diamond medals, five Gold medals, nine Silver medals, 11 Bronze medals and seven Honourable Mentions. Contestants competed in both multiple-choice and written examinations, with categories divided by grade level.



Among the top performers, Nguyen Quang Anh, a ninth-grade student at Japan International School, won a Diamond medal, ranked second globally in the Grade 9 category and received The Star of the World Cup as the highest-scoring member of the Vietnamese team.



Au Vu Thai Son, a third-grade student at Brighton College Vietnam, also earned a Diamond medal and placed third in the world in the Grade 3 division.



Meanwhile, Ha Nam Phong, a seventh grader from Ngo Si Lien Secondary School in Hanoi, won a Gold medal and received the Legend Award after claiming Gold medals at the WMI for three consecutive years.



Speaking at the congratulatory ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu praised the students for their impressive achievements and acknowledged the dedication and support of their teachers, parents and organising institutions.



The ambassador said the value of studying mathematics goes far beyond winning medals. He noted that mathematics helps develop logical thinking, perseverance, critical inquiry and the ability to approach problems from different perspectives.



He also encouraged the students to continue pursuing their passion for mathematics while making the most of opportunities to build international friendships and learn about Japanese culture through such competitions.



Representing the delegation, Vu Hai Lam, an eighth-grade student from Ngo Si Lien Secondary School, said the team's success was a source of pride and reflected not only the students' efforts but also the constant support of their families and teachers.



He added that the results helped showcase Vietnamese students as hardworking, creative, confident and eager to excel alongside their international peers. Hai Lam said he would continue studying diligently, deepen his knowledge and strive for even greater achievements in the future.



Meanwhile, Nam Phong said the WMI is a valuable opportunity to test his abilities on the international stage, improve his academic skills and connect with students from around the world.



He said the competition had further strengthened his passion for mathematics and motivated him to pursue higher goals in the years ahead./.