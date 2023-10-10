Vietnamese students in Netherlands hailed as bridge for bilateral ties

The Vietnamese Students' Association in the Netherlands has held practical and creative activities in various fields, serving as a bridge to further enhance cooperation between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam.

Speaking at the association's congress for the 2023-2025 tenure, Nam praised the outstanding activities of the association in the past term, with particular attention to volunteer movements, support for the fight against COVID-19, the "Vietnam Youth Innovative Programme - InnoCity" across Europe, job fairs and skill training programmes for students, welcome programmes for new students, and sport tournaments for Vietnamese students in the Netherlands.

He also commended generations of Vietnamese students who had learnt or are studying in the Netherlands, saying that with a strong learning spirit, many of them have achieved successes in their careers, including those holding high-ranking positions in Vietnam's political system and key roles in various foreign companies, organisations and agencies.

The congress elected a 17-strong executive committee of the association in the new tenure.

Nam wished that the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students’ Association would continue creating favourable conditions for the development of the Vietnamese Students' Association in the Netherlands and its activities in the coming term./.