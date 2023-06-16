Vietnamese ranked World top scientist list

According to the website, Xuan has been recognised as one of Japan’s top 1% outstanding scientists in the discipline of Plant Science and Agronomy, ranking 61st nationwide.

He published more than 200 articles on international science magazines and, in 2022, Xuan and his colleagues at the university discovered anti-blood cancer agents and diabetic from rice. Among the university’s 78 scientists, Prof. Xuan is the sole foreign scientist who was named in the list.

The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It was completed after analysing the data of 166,880 scientists in 26 disciplines.

Vietnam has a total of 14 scientists in the list./.