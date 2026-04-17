Vietnamese NA Chairman meets Turkish President

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: VNA

Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on the afternoon of April 16 (local time) as part of his trip to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye.



At the meeting, Chairman Man expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by the President, senior leaders, and people of Türkiye to the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. On this occasion, he conveyed greetings from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam to President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders.



Congratulating Türkiye on its development achievements, the top Vietnamese legislator highly valued the country’s growing role and position on the international stage, particularly as host of major events in 2026, including IPU-152.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Chairman Man and the Vietnamese delegation on their working trip, and sent his regards and congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. He affirmed that Türkiye attaches great importance to its relationship with Vietnam and expressed a desire to further elevate bilateral ties.



Agreeing with President Erdogan, Chairman Man noted that after nearly 50 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam–Türkiye ties have reached a new level - more strategic - and should be further upgraded in line with the two countries’ potential and prospects.



To promote stronger and more substantive cooperation in the coming period, both sides agreed to continue strengthening political trust, soon convene a Joint Committee meeting, and make use of favourable conditions such as direct flight routes and e-visa policies to enhance business connectivity, trade-investment-tourism cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.



Affirming that there remains ample room for cooperation, both leaders emphasised that economic, trade, and investment ties should serve as key pillars of the relationship. They agreed to create favourable conditions to raise bilateral trade turnover to 4 billion USD, while continuing to encourage Turkish enterprises to invest in Vietnam and contribute to its economic development.



They agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and effectively leverage existing cooperation mechanisms, thereby further deepening the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Türkiye.



On this occasion, NA Chairman Man conveyed an invitation from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to President Erdogan to visit Vietnam at an early date. President Erdogan gladly accepted the invitation./.