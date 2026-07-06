Vietnam's wushu team target medals at Taolu World Cup

Athlete Duong Thuy Vi's performance in the women's spear fighting event. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese squad includes leading martial artists, such as former world champion Duong Thuy Vi, Le Quang Huy and Nguyen Van Sy.Considered the highest-level international competition for wushu taolu, a form of the martial art that involves set routines with forms, the Taolu World Cup attracts nearly 200 top athletes from more than 30 countries and territories.Martial artists will compete in 11 events, including changquan (long fist), nanquan (southern fist), taijiquan (tai chi), daoshu (broadsword) and jianshu (straight sword), with a total of 22 gold medals on offer across men’s and women’s categories.Vi, Vietnam’s top female taolu athlete, is expected to be the key figure for the team at the tournament. The event also provides an opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to assess potential rivals ahead of the Asian Games.“This is an important competition, as many of the world’s top athletes will take part. The coaching staff will also use the event to evaluate the athletes’ form as we continue preparations for the Asian Games,” a team official said.At the 2024 Taolu World Cup, Vi won a silver medal in the women’s jianshu event. She also secured a bronze medal in the same discipline at the 2024 Asian Wushu Championships.Two years on, Vi remains one of the most consistent performers on the national team. Although she is the oldest member of the squad, her experience from years of training and international competition is seen as a major advantage.The Vietnamese team departed for China on July 4, and will have time to familiarise themselves with the venue before the competition begins.Held biennially, the Wushu Taolu World Cup is organised by the International Wushu Federation. This year marks the fourth edition of the tournament.Vietnam have previously won one gold and several other medals in earlier appearances, and finished seventh in the medal table at the 2024 competition./.