Vietnam's pavilion draws crowds at WTO Open Day 2026

The annual public event, held this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the William Rappard Centre, the historic building which houses the WTO headquarters, invited visitors to explore the landmark, admire its artworks and enjoy a range of cultural activities along the shores of Lake Geneva.

The opening ceremony was held in the Council Room, the WTO's main meeting chamber, and attended by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, representatives of the Swiss authorities and ambassadors from WTO members. Addressing the event, Okonjo-Iweala thanked participants for joining the celebration and highlighted the William Rappard Centre's rich history, architectural beauty and enduring significance.

Visitors were able to join guided tours of the building in English, French and Spanish throughout the day. The programme also featured national pavilions presenting the cultures and cuisines of WTO members, alongside family-friendly activities including storytelling and face painting.

After the opening ceremony, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Office in Geneva, visited the Vietnamese pavilion and encouraged staff to continue promoting the country's signature products and traditional cuisine. During her visit, Okonjo-Iweala praised Vietnam's showcase and said Vietnamese spring rolls and fried glutinous rice balls were among her favourite dishes. Minister Counsellor Pham Quang Huy welcomed the WTO chief and other senior officials, inviting them to sample Vietnam's iconic iced milk coffee.

The event also included a joint exhibition organised by the WTO and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - the building's original occupant, tracing the history of the William Rappard Centre and the international organisations that have been based there over the past century. WTO interpreters also hosted interactive workshops, giving visitors an insight into their work and the chance to experience the organisation's interpretation booths.

Open Day 2026 gave WTO members a platform to share their cultural heritage with the international public while enhancing understanding of the multilateral trading system. Through its welcoming atmosphere and distinctive cuisine, Vietnam's pavilion once again left a lasting impression on visitors./.